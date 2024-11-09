The sports category has moved to a new website.

Millicent Omanga lands top govt job days after rejecting Ruto's appointment

Charles Ouma

Given the unemployment situation in the country, the appointment left Kenyans marveling at her luck and grace which has seen her reject Ruto's appointment only to land another plum job in the same government days later

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga

Two weeks after rejecting appointment to government by President William Ruto, Millicent Omanga has landed yet another plum appointment in the Kenya Kwanza government.

The former nominated Senator who declined Ruto’s appointment to be a member of the Nairobi Rivers Commission has been appointed to join the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund (LAP Fund).

Her appointment alongside three others was made by National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi via a Gazette Notice dated Friday, November 8.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 5 (1) (a) of the Local Authorities Provident Fund Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, the Cabinet Secretary for the National Treasury and Economic Planning appoints— Samwel Kariuki Maina, Beatrice Kones, Millicent Nyaboke, to be members of the Board of the Local Authorities Provident Fund, for three (3) years, with effect from the 8th November 2024,” part of the gazette notice read.

Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga
Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Former nominated senator Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto appoints Bishop Margaret Wanjiru & Millicent Omanga to plum jobs

Acknowledging that thousands of Kenyans are qualified to serve in both roles that the former nominated Senator has been appointed to, the latest appointment underscores the government’s commitment to bring her on board to contribute to Kenya’s development.

President Ruto appointed Omanga alongside others including Bishop Margaret Wanjiru to the Nairobi Rivers Commission on October 26.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

Omanga however declined the appointment while expressing gratitude that the President saw it fit to appoint her to the role.

“I’m deeply honored and grateful to H.E Williams Ruto for the trust you’ve shown in appointing me to serve on the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

"It’s truly a privilege to be considered for such a vital role in improving our beloved Nairobi’s environment and public health. After careful consideration, I must respectfully decline the appointment due to personal reasons,” Omanga wrote.

“I remain committed to supporting efforts aimed at restoring Nairobi’s rivers & stand ready to contribute in any capacity that aligns with my current commitments. Thank you once again for this honor and for the consideration.” Omanga added.

Millicent Omanga
Millicent Omanga Millicent Omanga Pulse Live Kenya

Given the unemployment situation in the country, the appointment left Kenyans marveling at the luck and grace that Millicent Omanga has to land yet another plum appointment to government just two weeks after declining Ruto’s earlier appointment to the Nairobi Rivers Commission.

