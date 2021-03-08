Nominated Senator Millicent Omanga on Monday caused drama at the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC) offices, as she confronted officials.

In a video seen by Pulse Live, an irritated Ms Omanga stormed the commission’s boardroom where a meeting was ongoing accusing the officials of wasting her time.

The Nominated senator who had honoured a summon by the NCIC claimed that they took too long to attend to her, noting that she had been waiting for more than an hour.

Omanga arrived at the NCIC offices at around 11am when she had been summoned to appear. The incident shortly disrupted a session where Kasipul MP Charles Were, was recording a statement on the chaos witnessed in last week’s by-elections.

Millicent Omanga was summoned alongside other leaders believed to have been involved in the chaos witnessed in the by-elections.

A total of 10 Members of Parliament (MPs) had been issued with summons to appear before the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC).

While speaking on Saturday, NCIC Chairperson Samuel Kobia noted that the politicians were persons of interest in regard to election chaos witnessed on Thursday.