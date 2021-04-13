Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Mbuvi Sonko has responded following Tuesday’s headline by the Standard newspaper, focusing on his life.

In the newspaper, Sonko image is on the front page and the headline reads, “Inside the tragic world of Sonko.”

The newspaper goes a head to focus on various aspects of his life including his rise to be king of bling and the master of theatrics.

In a tweet reacting to the story, Mike Sonko said the newspapers and the media seem to be really missing him.

He then dismissed what is written saying that they should let him relax and live his life as a good citizen.

“Kumbe the newspapers and the media cartels are really missing me? Hebu muniache nirelax kama raia mwema bana jamani,” tweeted Sonko.