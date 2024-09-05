The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Morara Kebaso announces last minute cancellation of Mt Kenya tour after new intel

Denis Mwangi

Morara Kebaso cancels Mt Kenya tour

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso has announced the cancellation of his highly anticipated Mount Kenya tour.

Recommended articles

The tour, which was set to begin on Friday, aimed to inspect stalled projects linked to allegations of financial mismanagement.

Morara planned to visit Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo counties.

Kebaso's decision to cancel the tour was influenced by intelligence reports suggesting that state operatives, disguised as well-wishers and persons of goodwill, were infiltrating his planned activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kebaso stated, “Due to security reasons, I have cancelled my Mount Kenya tour of stalled projects where money has been stolen."

"The tour was to start tomorrow morning. Intelligence briefs reaching me indicate serious infiltration by state operatives by persons coming as well wishers and persons of goodwill. I will announce the next move.”

Morara Kebaso
Morara Kebaso Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Morara Kebaso rekindles love for acting with viral skits imitating Ruto

In preparation for the tour, Kebaso launched a fundraising campaign to acquire a high-quality public address (PA) system.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign aimed to raise Sh1.2 million to purchase the PA system, essential for addressing large crowds and conducting roadside gatherings effectively.

Alongside the fundraising efforts, Kebaso secured a vehicle to transport the public address system and facilitate the tour.

Kebaso also announced that he has taken an insurance policy for the vehicle with Amaco Insurance, a company linked to President William Ruto.

Kebaso’s post was a direct and provocative message to Ruto, emphasising that his security and safety are now linked to the President’s responsibility.

He stated, "William Ruto, you are officially my insurer. This is a coded message to tell you that my security and safety is now your headache. Ukinifanyia kitu ujue you will pay."

ADVERTISEMENT
A collage of Morara Kebaso and a Toyota Prado
A collage of Morara Kebaso and a Toyota Prado A collage of Morara Kebaso and a Toyota Prado Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso’s announcement was a warning against any attempts to harm him, asserting that any such actions would have repercussions for Ruto and his administration.

He reiterated his role in scrutinising government actions, stating, “Always remember that I am owned and financed by the people to give you and your government sleepless nights through fact-checking lies and auditing theft of public funds.”

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

1 arrested as Treasury reveals more details about Evans Chirchir's role & death

1 arrested as Treasury reveals more details about Evans Chirchir's role & death

Morara Kebaso announces last minute cancellation of Mt Kenya tour after new intel

Morara Kebaso announces last minute cancellation of Mt Kenya tour after new intel

Kenyan man learns his 22-year marriage was invalid as woman leaves for U.S.

Kenyan man learns his 22-year marriage was invalid as woman leaves for U.S.

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

What Hanifa wishes she would have done with Sh31M raised for protest victims

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

KNEC issues new guidelines for recruitment of 2024 KCSE supervisors, invigilators

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Family of Treasury staffer Evans Chirchir reveals threats before his mysterious death

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Morara Kebaso's reason for engaging Ruto firm after buying a Toyota Prado

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

Goof or hidden message? 3 times Kenya's flag was inverted at diplomatic meet ups

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

New updates on Kevin Kangethe's murder case after extradition to U.S.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File image of President William Ruto addressing a crowd

Ruto's triumphant entry into Kisumu: Message to Raila & past hostile reception in Kondele

President William Ruto at the Lumumba Estate Affordable Housing Project in Kisumu Central, Kisumu County.

Ruto inspects Sh5.7 billion affordable housing project in Kisumu

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

12 dead in tragic accident at notorious Nithi Bridge

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]