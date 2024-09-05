Morara Kebaso announces last minute cancellation of Mt Kenya tour after new intel

The tour, which was set to begin on Friday, aimed to inspect stalled projects linked to allegations of financial mismanagement.

Morara planned to visit Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Meru, Isiolo counties.

Kebaso's decision to cancel the tour was influenced by intelligence reports suggesting that state operatives, disguised as well-wishers and persons of goodwill, were infiltrating his planned activities.

Kebaso stated, “Due to security reasons, I have cancelled my Mount Kenya tour of stalled projects where money has been stolen."

"The tour was to start tomorrow morning. Intelligence briefs reaching me indicate serious infiltration by state operatives by persons coming as well wishers and persons of goodwill. I will announce the next move.”

Morara Kebaso Pulse Live Kenya

In preparation for the tour, Kebaso launched a fundraising campaign to acquire a high-quality public address (PA) system.

The campaign aimed to raise Sh1.2 million to purchase the PA system, essential for addressing large crowds and conducting roadside gatherings effectively.

Alongside the fundraising efforts, Kebaso secured a vehicle to transport the public address system and facilitate the tour.

Kebaso also announced that he has taken an insurance policy for the vehicle with Amaco Insurance, a company linked to President William Ruto.

Kebaso’s post was a direct and provocative message to Ruto, emphasising that his security and safety are now linked to the President’s responsibility.

He stated, "William Ruto, you are officially my insurer. This is a coded message to tell you that my security and safety is now your headache. Ukinifanyia kitu ujue you will pay."

A collage of Morara Kebaso and a Toyota Prado Pulse Live Kenya

Kebaso’s announcement was a warning against any attempts to harm him, asserting that any such actions would have repercussions for Ruto and his administration.