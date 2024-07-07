Moses Kuria trolls Gachagua after he warned Ruto of sabotage & arrogant leaders

DP Gachagua who addressed congregants at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday took a dig at a section of President William Ruto who he accused of arrogance undermining him.

“Viongozi wengine wa Kenya Kwanza wamekuwa na kiburi. Wakifungua mdomo, watu wanakasirikia” DP Gachagua stated.

He further cautioned the President against ‘overzealous officers' at Harambee House and some high-ranking officials at the Ministry of Interior Ministry who he accused of frustrating the war on illicit brew.

“Anybody stopping that war or undermining it is setting the President and the government against the people. If you people at interior (Ministry) think that you want to interfere with this successful programme so as to undermine the Deputy President, you are effectively undermining President Ruto and his administration,” Gachagua remarked.

DP Rigathi Gachagua at Kiamariga PEFA Church in Mathira Constituency on Sunday. Pulse Live Kenya

“I have never missed a single cabinet sitting, so there is no decision that has been made by the cabinet to stop war against illicit brew,” he added.

Shortly afterwards, Kuria took to social media with a thin-veiled attack in which referenced areas toured by the DP on Sunday.

“The President of the Federal Republic of Mathira spent a bruising day on a whistle stop tour of his country with stops in Hiriga, Kabiruini, Ngorano and Kiamariga States.” Kuria wrote.

In an apparent reference to DP’s home turf of Mathira, Kuria added that “The President pledged to strengthen the bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Mathira and the neighbouring Republic of Kenya”.

Kenyans respond to Moses Kuria's remarks

Netizens also reacted to Kuria’s message, noting by virtue of the office he holds, such remarks coming from him are unfortunate as sampled in the comments below.

DONNA MUGOH: And the CS for public service of hiriga, kabiruini, ngorano and kiamariga states is briefing the citizens of the federal republic of kenya on twitter. You can both go home.

CLEOPHAS MATOKE: These are the people who are supposed to deliver for mwananchi as a team!

Trade CS Moses Kuria chairs a meeting to discuss the implementation framework of the 47 County Aggregation and Industrial Parks (CAIPs) on April 13, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

SK: Your arrogance will come down one day.

Gathoronjo: Sawa reporter wake, mazee you stoop to low

