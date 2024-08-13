Moses Kuria's confessions in last interview before retreating to private life

The interview offered a rare glimpse into the mind of the former CS who said that he will now retreat to his life as a private citizen.

“I want to lead a private life, I consider this interview to be my exit interview, this is my last interview. Even as I retreat to my private life, one of the things I will give my voice and energy to is the reform of this Constitution,” he said.

In a surprising revelation, Kuria also shared his disappointment over not being invited to the handover ceremony by his successor, Justin Muturi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

A Football Analogy for Cabinet Exclusion

In the wake of his exclusion from the latest cabinet lineup, Kuria displayed a remarkably pragmatic attitude.

Likening his removal to the tactical decisions made in football, he conveyed that being benched is simply part of the game.

“I’m taking it in stride,” Kuria remarked, exuding confidence in his ability to contribute to the nation regardless of his official position.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made it clear that his loyalty to the country transcends his role in government, a sentiment he reinforced throughout the interview.

Kuria was quick to dispel any notion that he harbours resentment or disappointment over the decision.

Instead, he maintained that such shifts in government are part of a larger strategy, where the President, much like a football manager, selects his team based on the needs of the moment.

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Bureaucratic Inefficiencies- A Thorn in Kenya’s Side

ADVERTISEMENT

A significant portion of the interview focused on the inefficiencies within Kenya's government bureaucracy—a subject Kuria is particularly passionate about.

As a former Cabinet Secretary, Kuria witnessed firsthand the paralysing effect that red tape has on both domestic and foreign investments.

He shared anecdotes of investors eager to bring their capital into Kenya, only to be met with a maze of bureaucratic obstacles that delayed or entirely derailed their projects.

Kuria described these inefficiencies as a major hindrance to development, lamenting that despite the country's potential, the slow pace of bureaucracy remains a significant barrier to progress.

“It makes me sad sometimes, really sad about this country,” Kuria confessed, his voice tinged with frustration.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

He called for urgent reforms within public service to streamline processes and make Kenya more attractive to investors.

Political Shifts and the Inclusion of the Opposition

Kuria also addressed the recent political shifts that have seen opposition figures integrated into the government, a move he has long advocated.

In a country where political alliances often shift dramatically, Kuria revealed that he had encouraged President Ruto to embrace a more inclusive approach to governance.

ADVERTISEMENT

This, he argued, was crucial not just for political stability but for the overall reform of Kenya's political landscape.

“I encouraged the President to think outside the box and include the opposition in the government,” Kuria explained, noting that such inclusivity was vital for fostering national unity.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria Pulse Live Kenya

This revelation sheds light on the strategic thinking behind some of the recent appointments and provides context for the government's broader efforts to bridge political divides.

By bringing opposition figures into the fold, Kuria believes that the government can work more effectively towards common goals, thus reducing the acrimony that has often characterised Kenyan politics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Economic Challenges and the Treasury’s Herculean Task

Kuria did not shy away from discussing the formidable challenges facing Kenya's economy, particularly the enormous task awaiting the Treasury and new CS John Mbadi.

He underscored the urgency of implementing significant reforms, particularly in cutting government expenditure and enhancing tax collection mechanisms.

With Kenya’s economy under strain, Kuria warned that time is of the essence and that bold decisions are necessary to steer the country back on track.

“The challenge is huge, and time is ticking,” Kuria cautioned, pointing to the critical nature of the work that lies ahead for the new cabinet.

ADVERTISEMENT

He called for a comprehensive review of the country's fiscal policies, arguing that without decisive action, Kenya risks plunging further into economic difficulties.

Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks highlight the need for a proactive approach in managing the country's finances, a task he described as both urgent and complex.

He said that if the incoming CS does not manage debt properly that Kenya's currency is likely to drop to Sh170 against the dollar.

Kuria said that Kenya needs Sh650 billion annually for education, Sh1.1 trillion to repay debt, Sh1 trillion for salaries and wages, Sh450 billion for county governments and very little to spare for development projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If the IMF does not come through by the end of this month, in another 19 days, the dollar might hit Sh170 to the shilling. On Sunday when I go to church I will say a prayer for John Mbadi to hope that IMF stays engaged on this,” he said.

Advocating for Constitutional Reforms

In a broader discussion on Kenya’s political structure, Kuria advocated for constitutional reforms, particularly the expansion of the executive branch.

He argued that the current system is fundamentally flawed and does not adequately reflect Kenya’s diverse political realities.

According to Kuria, an expanded executive would provide a more stable and predictable governance framework, thereby reducing political tensions and fostering long-term stability.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuria criticised the existing governance model as being too narrow to accommodate the various interests and ethnic groups within the country.

Pulse Live Kenya

He believes that constitutional reforms are necessary to create a more inclusive government that can better address the needs of all Kenyans.

He called for a rethink of the counties and a transition towards regional government. Kuria also said that put a president and his deputy as an inseparable entity was a mistake.

Reflections on Service and Future Aspirations

ADVERTISEMENT

As the interview drew to a close, Kuria reflected on his time in public service with a sense of pride and accomplishment.

He made it clear that he has no regrets about his tenure and remains committed to serving the country in whatever capacity he can.

“I remain a very patriotic Kenyan, deeply concerned about the future of this country,” Kuria stated, signaling his continued engagement in national discourse.