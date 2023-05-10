The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Denis Mwangi

MP John Kiarie mourns his father Ex-MP David Waweru Ng'ethe who vied for presidency 3 times

A collage of Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and his father Former Kandara Member of Parliament David Waweru
A collage of Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie and his father Former Kandara Member of Parliament David Waweru

Former Kandara Member of Parliament David Waweru Ng'ethe has passed away after a long battle with cancer.

Recommended articles

The news of his death was confirmed by his son, Dagoretti MP John Kiarie, who posted a heartfelt message on Twitter on Wednesday, May 10.

"The Lion has rested. Dark, dark hour. As the 3 o’clock late afternoon sun battled with a stubborn dark cloud, for superiority in the skies, a stubborn dark cancer struck a final mortal blow. Death is so final, it is unbelievable. Grief pierces to the core. 𝙰𝚌𝚝𝚜 𝟷𝟹:𝟹𝟼," wrote MP Kiarie.

Despite the MP being a celebrity and well-known politician, not much was reported about his father, who vied for the presidency three times.

ADVERTISEMENT
John Kiarie, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South speaks during a past function on Octiber 19, 2022
John Kiarie, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South speaks during a past function on Octiber 19, 2022 John Kiarie, Member of Parliament for Dagoretti South speaks during a past function on Octiber 19, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Ng'ethe entered the political arena in 1981, following the court's nullification of the late George Ndung'u Mwicigi's election victory and served until 1983.

His first shot at the presidency was in 1997 when he competed against political heavyweights in a historic election that registered the highest number of presidential candidates in Kenya; 15.

They included then-President Daniel Moi, the late Mwai Kibaki, Raila Odinga, the late Micheal Kijana Wamalwa, Charity Ngilu, the late Martin Shikuku, Katama Mkangi, George Anyona, Kimani Wanyoike, Koigi Wa Wamere, Munyua Waiyaki, Godfrey Mwereria, the late Prof Wangari Maathai, Stephen Oludhe.

Waweru vied on an Umma Patriotic Party of Kenya ticket and garnered 3,526 votes, 0.06% of the total votes. Moi won with 2.4 million votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 5 TV shows that captivated Kenyans in the 90s & 2000s

In the 2002 presidential election, he was again in the ring with the likes of Kibaki, first-time candidate Uhuru Kenyatta, Simeon Nyachae, and James Orengo. This time he made an improvement by garnering 10,061 votes, 0.17% of the votes. Kibaki won with 3.6 million votes.

In 2007, Waweru had his second political dance with a sitting president since his loss in 1997. By this time Kibaki had risen to the top seat and was seeking a second term.

The presidential election attracted a total of 9 candidates comprising Waweru, Kibaki, Odinga, former vice president Kalonzo Musyoka, Joseph Karani, Pius Muiru, Nazlin Omar, Kenneth Matiba and Nixon Kukubo.

ADVERTISEMENT

This time, he garnered 5,927 votes, 0.06% of the total votes. Kibaki retained the seat after winning with 4.5 millon votes.

The former MP then retreated into a private life and not much was reported after that.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Life & times of KJ's father who vied for presidency 3 consecutive times

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

Gov't announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi's body in Nairobi

Gov't announces public viewing of Mukami Kimathi's body in Nairobi

High-ranking AP officer loses Sh24M buying an iron box, stove & rupee

High-ranking AP officer loses Sh24M buying an iron box, stove & rupee

Reactions as model Emma Too recreates telephone advert from the 1990s [Photos]

Reactions as model Emma Too recreates telephone advert from the 1990s [Photos]

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues

Jeff Mwathi's parents reject DCI report after 4 glaring issues

Impressed CS Kindiki promotes junior prison staff on the spot [Video]

Impressed CS Kindiki promotes junior prison staff on the spot [Video]

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Ruto enjoys trappings of power at The Hague as he returns after 10 years [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

A Toyota Tundra which was used by President William Ruto to campaign in 2022

Here's what happened to the Ruto-branded Toyota Tundra alias 'The Beast'

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case