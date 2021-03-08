A Kitale Court has released Kapenguria Member of Parliament Samuel Moroto on a Sh500,000 cash bail.

This was after the legislator denied destruction of property charges against him.

Moroto was arrested on Sunday by officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) after he paid a visit to families that had been evicted from the controversial Trans Nzoia scheme, at Katikomor market where they have been camping.

The legislator was on his way to Kitale when he was stopped by the DCI officers and ordered to surrender.

He was later taken to Endebess Police station where he was booked.