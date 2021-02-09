Mt. Kenya University has intensified the war against Covid-19 by becoming the first institution to purchase a Real Time PCR machine, used for detecting Covid-19.

According to MKU vice chancellor Prof Deogratious Jaganyi, the acquisition of the machine is aimed at ensuring all students are tested for the virus, at any time.

He added that they will be looking forward to extending the service to the community at a very reasonable rate, as part of their corporate social responsibility.

“We not only want to have the ability to test, but also impart skills to our medical students, on how this is done, since Corona will be with us for a long time,” said Prof Jaganyi.

Prof Deogratious Jaganyi

Real time RT–PCR is one of the most widely used laboratory methods for detecting the COVID-19 virus and currently there are only 34 medical institutions in the country, which have approved the machine.

Documents seen by our writer indicate that the machine has been imported from China , through TBG biotechnology corporation .

In 2020, Mount Kenya University Medical School was ranked the best in Kenya with a score of 82 out of the possible 100 points in an inspection conducted by a joint team of technical health experts from the East African Community (EAC) Partner States National Medical and Dental Practitioners Regulatory Councils.

On the other hand, cumulative positive cases in the country for the novel Coronavirus stand at 101,944 after 125 tested positive yesterday. The total number of recoveries stand at 84,473 while fatalities have been pushed to 1,786 after 7 more patients succumbed to the deadly virus on Monday.