ADVERTISEMENT
Ruto sends Mudavadi to crucial heads of state meeting

Denis Mwangi

Prime CS Mudavadi left the country on Friday to lead Kenya's delegation & represent President Ruto

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaves for a two-dayofficial visit to Luanda Angola on June 2nd, 2023
The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaves for a two-dayofficial visit to Luanda Angola on June 2nd, 2023

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi embarked on a significant two-day official visit to Luanda, Angola.

According to a press release from his office, Mudavadi departed on Friday, June 2.

He will represent President William Samoei Ruto and lead the Kenyan delegation at the Summit of Heads of State and Government of the signatory countries of the Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation (PSC) for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region.

The summit is scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 3, 2023.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaves for a two-dayofficial visit to Luanda Angola on June 2nd, 2023
The Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi leaves for a two-dayofficial visit to Luanda Angola on June 2nd, 2023

The Framework Agreement for Peace, Security, and Cooperation for the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Region was signed in 2013 by 11 African countries, including Kenya.

Its primary objective is to foster peace, stability, and development in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and the broader Great Lakes region of Africa.

This summit of heads of state and government from the signatory countries serves as a crucial platform for assessing the progress made towards achieving the objectives outlined in the agreement.

It also provides an opportunity to identify and address any challenges or obstacles that may hinder the advancement of peace, security, and cooperation in the region.

The upcoming summit follows the 11th session held in May, which took place in Bujumbura, Burundi.

It builds upon the discussions and commitments made during that session, aiming to further strengthen collaboration and cooperation among the participating nations.

The Prime Cabinet Secretary's presence at this summit underscores Kenya's commitment to regional peace and stability.

Representing President Ruto, he will play a vital role in advocating for the interests of Kenya and contributing to the collective efforts of the signatory countries in promoting lasting peace and prosperity in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the surrounding region.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023
Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi during a Cabinet meeting on January 31, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The discussions and outcomes of the summit are expected to shape future initiatives and strategies to address the complex challenges faced by the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Great Lakes region.

Through collective action and cooperation, the participating nations aim to foster an environment conducive to sustainable development, security, and the well-being of the people in the region.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

