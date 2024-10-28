The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Murder suspect makes dramatic escape after being taken to court

Denis Mwangi

This escape has raised significant concerns about the security protocols in place at the court premises

A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts
A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts

A murder suspect, Reuben Karakacha, managed to escape from the Kitale Law Courts on Monday after overpowering a guard at the latrine

Recommended articles

According to police reports, Karakacha took advantage of a moment of vulnerability and overpowered the guard, making his escape.

Authorities have confirmed that Karakacha fled to the Chalala slums, where a manhunt is currently underway.

The police have urged residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of the suspect to the nearest police station.

ADVERTISEMENT

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations appealed for help from members of the public to re arrest another murder suspect who has been on the run for weeks.

A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts
A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a suspect who was due to be charged with murder escaped from police custody on 20 August 2024.

The DCI is offering a significant cash reward for credible information leading to Khalusha's arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Khalusha is reportedly from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location in Hamisi Sub-county, Vihiga County.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha
Collins Jumaisi Khalusha Collins Jumaisi Khalusha Pulse Live Kenya

Authorities have provided hotlines for anonymous tips: DCI hotline at 0800722203, and police hotlines 999, 911, and 112.

Citizens can also report information at any police station across the country.

The police are urging anyone with information to step forward, stressing the importance of public cooperation in capturing the suspect to ensure justice and public safety.

ADVERTISEMENT

In August, 12 Eritrean nationals escaped from police custody from Gigiri Police Station alongside Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

They were initially detained for illegal residency in Kenya.

Kevin Kang'ethe a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend in the U.S fled to Kenya and was arrested by DCI officers on January 30, 2024, after being tracked down at a nightclub in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Shortly after his arrest, Kang’ethe escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on February 6, 2024.

Reports indicated that he was escorted out of his cell by someone posing as his lawyer. He managed to leave the station barefoot and disappeared shortly thereafter.

Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition
Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition Pulse Live Kenya

Following his escape, a nationwide manhunt was launched. Kang’ethe was re-arrested on February 11, 2024, in Ngong, a town on the outskirts of Nairobi, where he was found hiding at a relative’s house.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions facilitated an extradition process that culminated in Kang’ethe being sent back to the United States on September 1, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

These incidents has cast a spotlight on Kenyan authorities who have been under pressure to investigate the lapses.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Senator Osotsi to table evidence on corruption, political influence at Moi University

Senator Osotsi to table evidence on corruption, political influence at Moi University

Murder suspect makes dramatic escape after being taken to court

Murder suspect makes dramatic escape after being taken to court

LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

LSK intervenes amid growing concerns over missing Maverick Aoko

5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

5-star amenities aboard 124-metre luxury cruise ship docked in Mombasa

State House reappoints personal assistant who was let go by Gachagua to senior role

State House reappoints personal assistant who was let go by Gachagua to senior role

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Evangelist Teresia Wairimu addresses relationship with Ruto after criticising gov't

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

Over-taxation, healthcare crisis & economy – Gachagua's priorities for Ruto

Profile of Ex-Education PS Karega Mutahi: Professor who never went to high school

Profile of Ex-Education PS Karega Mutahi: Professor who never went to high school

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

Kenyans 'salimia' Senator Cherargei over bill to extend presidential term to 7 years

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage of Apostle John Kimani William and Evangelist Teresia Wairimu

Popular preachers call out Kenya Kwanza gov't in critical sermons

Dr Jacqueline Kitulu

Kenyan doctor elected World Medical Association president

Buildings near the collapsed 7-storey building in Kahawa West

Gov't issues urgent notice to residents near collapsed Kahawa West building

A contingent of Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers deployed to Somalia under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) returning home from Somalia

KDF's post-deployment plan for soldiers returning from Somalia