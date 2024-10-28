Murder suspect makes dramatic escape after being taken to court

According to police reports, Karakacha took advantage of a moment of vulnerability and overpowered the guard, making his escape.

Authorities have confirmed that Karakacha fled to the Chalala slums, where a manhunt is currently underway.

The police have urged residents to be vigilant and report any sightings of the suspect to the nearest police station.

This comes hours after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations appealed for help from members of the public to re arrest another murder suspect who has been on the run for weeks.

A stock photo of Kitale Law Courts Pulse Live Kenya

Other high profile escapes in 2024

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha, a suspect who was due to be charged with murder escaped from police custody on 20 August 2024.

The DCI is offering a significant cash reward for credible information leading to Khalusha's arrest.

Khalusha is reportedly from Shiru Sub-location, Shaviringa Location in Hamisi Sub-county, Vihiga County.

Collins Jumaisi Khalusha Pulse Live Kenya

Authorities have provided hotlines for anonymous tips: DCI hotline at 0800722203, and police hotlines 999, 911, and 112.

Citizens can also report information at any police station across the country.

The police are urging anyone with information to step forward, stressing the importance of public cooperation in capturing the suspect to ensure justice and public safety.

Eritrean nations escape police custody

In August, 12 Eritrean nationals escaped from police custody from Gigiri Police Station alongside Collins Jumaisi Khalusha.

They were initially detained for illegal residency in Kenya.

Kevin Adam Kinyanjui Kang’ethe

Kevin Kang'ethe a suspect in the murder of his girlfriend in the U.S fled to Kenya and was arrested by DCI officers on January 30, 2024, after being tracked down at a nightclub in Nairobi

Shortly after his arrest, Kang’ethe escaped from Muthaiga Police Station on February 6, 2024.

Reports indicated that he was escorted out of his cell by someone posing as his lawyer. He managed to leave the station barefoot and disappeared shortly thereafter.

Kevin Kangethe being received in Boston U.S. after extradition Pulse Live Kenya

Following his escape, a nationwide manhunt was launched. Kang’ethe was re-arrested on February 11, 2024, in Ngong, a town on the outskirts of Nairobi, where he was found hiding at a relative’s house.

The Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions facilitated an extradition process that culminated in Kang’ethe being sent back to the United States on September 1, 2024.

