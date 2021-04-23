The court order seeking to have Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala reinstated as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader seems to have caught the eyes of Nakuru Senator, Susan Kihika and Elgeyo-Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen.
Murkomen and Kihika react to court orders on Malala's reinstatement as Deputy Minority leader
Bro don’t hold your breath, Speaker Lusaka only follows orders from above- Kihika
The two senators are now ‘warning’ Malala that the court order might not be upheld.
Murkomen has accused Speaker Kenneth Lusaka for ignoring a similar order in which he was removed as Senate Majority Leader.
Murkomen says that it has been a year awaiting the Speaker’s ruling after the Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) issued an order to have him reinstated.
“I am waiting to see how @SpeakerKLusaka will treat your case considering he ignored a similar order @susankihika and I got from the same tribunal when we were illegally removed from office. One year later we are still waiting a ruling from the Speaker on our removal @edwinsifuna,” read Murkomen’s tweet.
In support of Murkomen’s statement, Senator Kihika has also accused Lusaka for not giving a ruling on her ouster as Majority Whip.
Kihika says that Lusaka ‘only follows orders from above’ and that he ‘never bothered’ to issue a ruling on her ouster.
“Bro don’t hold your breath @SpeakerKLusaka only follows orders from above! Ask @kipmurkomen ours never saw light of day & they came in before removal. I bet you he will say...it’s already overtaken by events... assuming he will even bother, he has never given a ruling on ours!,” read Kihika’s tweet.
The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal (PPDT) has issued an order for the reinstatement of Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader following his removal from office.
