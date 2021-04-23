PPDT reinstates Senator Malala as the Senate Deputy Minority Leader after ouster by ODM

This is until the case is heard and determined.

Malala was represented by Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President, Nelson Havi.

Speaker of the Senate, Kenneth Lusaka will now be required to effect the change as per the court orders which will see Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo vacate office.

"Landmark ruling at the Political Parties Disputes tribunal.Special gratitude to the able counsels, led by LSK President, @NelsonHavi, counsels Javier Munzala, Georgiadis Majimbo & Sylvester Mbithi for ably wading through the murky waters of my Unprocedural Removal from the Office of the Deputy Minority Leader and prevailing upon the tribunal to grant conservatory Orders and reinstating me to the Office of The Deputy Minority Leader until the matter is heard and determined," celebrated Malala.

On March 24, ODM senators convened a Parliamentary Group meeting where they resolved to remove Malala and replace him with Madzayo.

Senator Malala’s ouster followed his public disagreement with NASA coalition counterparts, ODM, in the Matungu by-election.

Malala had made allegations that the ODM party had plans to rig the Matungu by-election.