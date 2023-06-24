Dorcas Gachagua impresses Museveni at State House in Uganda

Museveni heaped praises on Pastor Dorcas after she graced the launch of the Jesus’ Africa book written by Museveni's daughter, Patience Rwabwogo.

The Ugandan president hailed Pastor Dorcas as a firebrand and a powerful cadre, promising to take advantage of her pastoring skills.

He also recounted his first meeting with Pastor Dorcas when he came into the country for the swearing in of President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

He noted that at the time, Pastor Dorcas did not speak.

“And I am very happy to see Pastor Rigathi. I didn’t know we have a firebrand in Kenya. When we were swearing in their new government, she didn’t speak.

"Now, I am surprised to see a very powerful cadre here here. I will take advantage of your pastoring skills," Museveni stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

The second lady who was the keynote speaker at the event also praised president Museveni and his wife Janet Kataaha for imparting Christian values in their daughter.

She added that the well-written book which details the author’s journey in Christianity will empower readers and inspire many to serve.

"Patience prophetically envisions a rising African continent, echoing the divine revelation she received in 2005, which inspired her to pen this book.

"We celebrate her parents, for nurturing such a rare gem. Indeed, it is said that you shall know them by their fruits," she said.

According to the author, the book also includes a transcription of messages received at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when many countries, including Uganda went on lockdown.

"We transcribed the messages into a book, and the Lord convicted me to include my journey.