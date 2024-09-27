The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Denis Mwangi

John Cardinal Njue is a prominent Catholic Church leader, having served as the Archbishop of Nairobi.

His Eminence Archbishop John Cardinal Njue
His Eminence Archbishop John Cardinal Njue

The Archdiocese of Nairobi has officially debunked rumours about the alleged death of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue, categorically stating that these claims are unfounded and false.

In a statement released today, the Archdiocese’s Office of the Auxiliary Bishop confirmed that Cardinal Njue is alive and well, urging the public to disregard any such misleading information.

The letter, signed by Rt. Rev. Wallace Ng'ang’a Gachihi, Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi, addressed the surge of false reports circulating on social media and other informal channels, clarifying that there has been no official communication regarding the death of the Cardinal.

"Persistent rumours are circulating regarding the alleged death of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue," the statement read. "We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without foundation."

Cardinal John Njue
Cardinal John Njue Cardinal John Njue Pulse Live Kenya

The Archdiocese said that Kenyans should refrain from sharing or entertaining unverified information, especially concerning sensitive matters like the health of a church leader.

They advised that any formal updates regarding Cardinal Njue's health would be shared through the appropriate official church communication channels.

The letter also called upon the public to keep the Cardinal in their prayers for his continued good health and blessings.

He was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 and became a cardinal in 2007.

Known for his conservative stance on various social and moral issues, Cardinal Njue has been a leading voice in the Catholic Church of Kenya, advocating for peace, social justice, and moral integrity.

Although he retired in 2021 as the Archbishop of Nairobi, Cardinal Njue remains an influential figure within the Catholic community in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

