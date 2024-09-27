Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

In a statement released today, the Archdiocese’s Office of the Auxiliary Bishop confirmed that Cardinal Njue is alive and well, urging the public to disregard any such misleading information.

The letter, signed by Rt. Rev. Wallace Ng'ang’a Gachihi, Auxiliary Bishop of Nairobi, addressed the surge of false reports circulating on social media and other informal channels, clarifying that there has been no official communication regarding the death of the Cardinal.

"Persistent rumours are circulating regarding the alleged death of His Eminence John Cardinal Njue," the statement read. "We wish to categorically state that these claims are entirely false and without foundation."

The Archdiocese said that Kenyans should refrain from sharing or entertaining unverified information, especially concerning sensitive matters like the health of a church leader.

They advised that any formal updates regarding Cardinal Njue's health would be shared through the appropriate official church communication channels.

The letter also called upon the public to keep the Cardinal in their prayers for his continued good health and blessings.

Background on Cardinal John Njue

John Cardinal Njue is a prominent Catholic Church leader, having served as the Archbishop of Nairobi.

He was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI in 2007 and became a cardinal in 2007.

Known for his conservative stance on various social and moral issues, Cardinal Njue has been a leading voice in the Catholic Church of Kenya, advocating for peace, social justice, and moral integrity.