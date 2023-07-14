The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sakaja reshuffles Cabinet after 7 months

Denis Mwangi

Governor Sakaja reshuffled all his 'county ministers' except three

Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce will be chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda.
Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce will be chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has announced a major reshuffling of his County Executive Committee (CEC) members, commonly known as county 'cabinet ministers'.

The reshuffle aims to optimize the performance of the county government and enhance service delivery to the residents of Nairobi.

The reshuffle on July 13 reflects the governor's commitment to addressing the diverse needs of the county and promoting economic growth.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office
Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja in his office Pulse Live Kenya
The previous portfolios were as follows:

Maureen Njeri handled Green Nairobi, Suzanne Silantoi oversaw Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service, Patrick Mbogo was responsible for Mobility and Works, while Rosemary Kariuki managed Business and Hustler Opportunities.

Ibrahim Auma handled Boroughs Administration and Personnel, Anastasia Nyalita was in charge of Health, Wellness, and Nutrition, Brian Mulama oversaw Talent, Skills, and Care, while Charles Kerich managed Finance and Economic Affairs.

Stephen Gathuita Mwangi handled Built Environment and Urban Planning, and Michael Magero Gumo was responsible for Innovation and Digital Economy.

READ: Sakaja explains why hawkers are not leaving CBD anytime soon

Under the new reshuffle, Maureen Njeri has been assigned the portfolio of Business and Hustler Opportunities, reflecting the governor's focus on empowering entrepreneurs and supporting the growth of small businesses in Nairobi.

Suzanne Silantoi has taken over the Health, Wellness, and Nutrition portfolio, with a vision to improve the quality of healthcare services and promote healthy living among the county's residents.

Patrick Mbogo now oversees Boroughs, Administration, and Personnel, where he will be responsible for enhancing administrative efficiency and personnel management across Nairobi's various boroughs.

Rosemary Kariuki has been reassigned to Talent, Skills, and Care, a critical portfolio that aims to nurture and develop the skills and talents of the county's youth.

Ibrahim Auma has taken charge of Green Nairobi, signaling the governor's commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable development within the county.

Anastasia Nyalita now leads the Inclusivity, Public Participation, and Customer Service portfolio, emphasizing the importance of citizen engagement and excellent service delivery.

Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce will be chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda.
Governor Johnson Sakaja appoints Nairobi City County Health Reforms Taskforce will be chaired by Prof Olive Mugenda. Pulse Live Kenya

Brian Mulama has been assigned the Mobility and Works portfolio, tasked with improving the transportation infrastructure and ensuring smooth mobility within Nairobi.

Charles Kerich retains his position in Finance and Economic Affairs, overseeing the financial management and economic development of the county.

Stephen Gathuita Mwangi continues to handle the Built Environment and Urban Planning portfolio, responsible for the orderly development of Nairobi's physical infrastructure.

Michael Magero Gumo remains in charge of Innovation and Digital Economy, focusing on leveraging technology to drive economic growth and promote innovation within the county.

