Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

It has been reported that Kelvin was severely punished by two teachers for cheating during physics exams at Chemase Secondary School, Tinderet Sb-County.

The school principal told the police that Kiptanui was beaten at intervals by two teachers according to Citizen.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nandi County has since launched investigations to unearth the truth about what led to Kiptanui's death.

It is alleged that the school didn't have any medical reports for the late Kiptanui according to what the police have found out. The school developed complications for the deceased.

“The school management didn't have any sickness report from the boy only to learn later that he had developed complications,” indicated a police report.

The school has since been closed indefinitely after students in the institution demanded an explanation following the death of the form one student.

Tinderet Sub-County OCPD Mohammed Jire has confirmed that the matter is being investigated and that the teachers will be punished accordingly if found guilty.

"We will look into every allegation to establish the truth about the unfortunate incident and take appropriate action.

"If the post-mortem reveals the cause of death to be the beating from the said teachers then we shall prosecute them for murder," stated Jire.

The family of the deceased has been asked to remain calm as the assigned officials investigate the matter. The family has been guaranteed justice.

Other Teachers who have landed in trouble for assaulting students

The late Professor George Magoha condemned a teacher who assaulted a student for failing to register 400 marks at Nyamninia Primary School in Siaya County.

"It is totally against the law to apply any stick on a child, the law currently stands, my personal opinion notwithstanding, but it is savage to cane a child like you are canning an animal, and anybody who did some teaching, canning is not going to improve but inspire rebellion from the child," said Magoha.

The late professor was the Cabinet Secretary for education at the time and he ordered the discontinuation of the teachers who were associated with the severe permanent on July 23, 2022, from teaching.

A class 7 student lost her life in 2020 after bleeding internally due to injuries that she had picked up from severe punishment at school.