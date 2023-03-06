ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

Fabian Simiyu

It has been reported that the Form 1 student was punished for cheating in exams

The late Kelvin Kiptanui of Chemase Secondary School
The late Kelvin Kiptanui of Chemase Secondary School

Kelvin Kiptanui, a Form 1 student in Nandi County was reported dead on Friday evening March 3, 2023, while in a medical facility after complaining of chest pains.

Recommended articles

It has been reported that Kelvin was severely punished by two teachers for cheating during physics exams at Chemase Secondary School, Tinderet Sb-County.

The school principal told the police that Kiptanui was beaten at intervals by two teachers according to Citizen.

ADVERTISEMENT
Student caned (File photo)
Student caned (File photo) Pulse Ghana

READ: 2 teachers detained over punishment of Class 8 pupil who did not score 400/500

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nandi County has since launched investigations to unearth the truth about what led to Kiptanui's death.

It is alleged that the school didn't have any medical reports for the late Kiptanui according to what the police have found out. The school developed complications for the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The school management didn't have any sickness report from the boy only to learn later that he had developed complications,” indicated a police report.

The school has since been closed indefinitely after students in the institution demanded an explanation following the death of the form one student.

Tinderet Sub-County OCPD Mohammed Jire has confirmed that the matter is being investigated and that the teachers will be punished accordingly if found guilty.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

"We will look into every allegation to establish the truth about the unfortunate incident and take appropriate action.

"If the post-mortem reveals the cause of death to be the beating from the said teachers then we shall prosecute them for murder," stated Jire.

The family of the deceased has been asked to remain calm as the assigned officials investigate the matter. The family has been guaranteed justice.

ADVERTISEMENT

The late Professor George Magoha condemned a teacher who assaulted a student for failing to register 400 marks at Nyamninia Primary School in Siaya County.

"It is totally against the law to apply any stick on a child, the law currently stands, my personal opinion notwithstanding, but it is savage to cane a child like you are canning an animal, and anybody who did some teaching, canning is not going to improve but inspire rebellion from the child," said Magoha.

The late Professor George Magoha
The late Professor George Magoha Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 1 dead: How Komothai Girls defended themselves after boys invaded their dorm

ADVERTISEMENT

The late professor was the Cabinet Secretary for education at the time and he ordered the discontinuation of the teachers who were associated with the severe permanent on July 23, 2022, from teaching.

A class 7 student lost her life in 2020 after bleeding internally due to injuries that she had picked up from severe punishment at school.

Lydia Munyori was arrested after the mother raised the concern. Lydia was taken to Lunga Lunga Sub-County police post.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

DCI confirms date with Matiang'i days after jetting back in the country

China Square reopens

China Square reopens

Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

Teachers in trouble for severely punishing Form 1 student

First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

First Lady Rachel Ruto offers to help MP find a wife

County gov't on the spot as Kenyan students in Finland face deportation

County gov't on the spot as Kenyan students in Finland face deportation

Archbishop Ole Sapit warns Kenyans of next action LGBTQ+ association will take

Archbishop Ole Sapit warns Kenyans of next action LGBTQ+ association will take

Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

Gachagua vows to reveal truth behind millions looted in Uhuru's last 3 months

Tourism ministry intervenes for people living near national parks affected by drought

Tourism ministry intervenes for people living near national parks affected by drought

Bandits stage another attack 200 metres from KDF camp

Bandits stage another attack 200 metres from KDF camp

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A collage image of Naftali Kinuthia and Ivy Wangechi

Naftali Kinuthia’s chilling confession: Why I hacked Ivy Wangechi to death

Cabinet adopts tablets as President William Ruto chairs first paper-less meeting

Cabinet approves plan to move global organisation's headquarters to Nairobi

EX-CS Fred Matiang'i's lawyer Danstan Omari

Danstan Omari clarifies Ex-CS Matiang'i's 2-week private visit to UK

A file image of lifeless cows on the ground

Saitoti's trusted ex-guard loses 28 cows in one day