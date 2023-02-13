Nandi DG speaks on LGBTQ+ couples in her county

Mitei claimed that a recent survey found more than 1,000 people in the county who identified as queer, which she said was against Nandi culture.

The deputy county boss expressed concern that the matter was going to get out of hand if not addressed promptly.

“The sad reality is that it is within us now. As leaders we are shocked by the rising cases of homosexuality in Nandi. It is very appalling…as a community, it is against our culture. Where did we go wrong?" Mitei posed.

Mitei urged members of the community to speak against it saying it could ruin the family and social system in the county.

"Let's end the silence and we should oppose it because it is not divine in all aspects because it goes against our creation and nature," the DG said.

ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit speaks on same-s*x marriages

The remarks by the deputy governor come after the Anglican Church of Kenya Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit accused the Church of England of normalising sin after its decision to allow priests to preside over civil marriages of same-sex couples.

Bishop Ole Sapit said the ACK church in Kenya will not recognize the decision by the Church of England.

“It is ridiculous that the Church of England affirms to remain faithful to the traditional teachings of marriage yet have sanctioned the so-called prayers of love to be used in their Churches to bless unions between persons of the same sex.

“Whereas in the Anglican Church we are saddened by the departure of our mother church from the true gospel, their resolutions do not apply to us and we do not recognize any teachings that are extra-biblical or contrary to the teachings of the Bible,” Ole Sapit said.