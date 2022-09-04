RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Entertainment  >  Celebrities

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Amos Robi

Brenda Jons in 2021 revealed that she was a lesbian and was openly in a relationship before it fell apart

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian
Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian

Comedian Brenda Jons popularly known for her comic character Plesident Kinsgton has opened up on why she no longer identifies as gay.

Read Also

Responding to questions from her Instagram followers, the content creator said she was undergoing change and it was a phase that she has since passed.

She has reiterated that she now has a better self-identity.

"That time of my life was a phase that I had to go through and I went through it and I'm no longer in it anymore.

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian
Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Pulse Live Kenya

“As humans we grow every day, things change every day, we develop every day and discover ourselves every day. And with time, I am realizing that wasn’t really my identity. It wasn’t who I am but more of a phase,” she stated.

Brenda Jons however did not divulge into more details regarding the matter but promised to share events that led to her deciding to make a change of mind.

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian
Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Brenda Jons opens up on her mental health struggles in candid post

Brenda said that she was working on her spiritual life and was looking to build a better relationship with God and also a better version of herself noting that she was not afraid of starting from the beginning again.

“I accept change, I accept when my life is taking a different turn and am never scared to start from scratch. I let life flow and I think at this point I am letting God take control of my life,” she stated.

The 25-year-old acknowledged that she was going to get a few people view her as confused but affirmed that she was okay being labelled so.

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian
Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as a lesbian Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Don't Compare me to Kim Kardashian - Brenda Jons

“I know people will point fingers saying that I had initially said am gay but I have seen the value of a man in a woman’s life and am telling you a different story and those that will find me to be confused good for you,” Jons stated.

Brenda Jons whose real name is Brenda Gathoni revealed she was gay in 2021 during which she had issues with her then-girlfriend.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Citizen TV presenter Laura Karwirwa resigns, announces move to England

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Azziad answers troll who said her video was not worth his attention [Screenshot]

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Beyoncé turns 41 years old today

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Njugush's beautiful message to his wife as she celebrates 30th birthday

Meet Dr Olaleye, inventor who named a guitar after Nairobi

Meet Dr Olaleye, inventor who named a guitar after Nairobi

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

I am glad I lost Jamal’s unborn baby - Amber Ray

I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t fear Zuena - Bebe Cool

I can’t imagine where I would be if I didn’t fear Zuena - Bebe Cool

Trending

DJ Mo and Size 8 house in Lavington

Size 8: Why I left my matrimonial home after fight with DJ Mo

American rapper Kanye West [Instagram/KanyeWestTheGoat]

'I have addiction to porn and it destroyed my family' - Kanye West

Nigerian gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan [Instagram/DunsinOyekan]

Gospel singer Dunsin Oyekan survives car accident

Jackie Matubia and Blessing Lung'aho

Blessing Lung'aho and Jackie Matubia address breakup rumours