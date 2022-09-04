Brenda Jons reveals why she no longer identifies as LGBTQ+

Responding to questions from her Instagram followers, the content creator said she was undergoing change and it was a phase that she has since passed.

She has reiterated that she now has a better self-identity.

"That time of my life was a phase that I had to go through and I went through it and I'm no longer in it anymore.

“As humans we grow every day, things change every day, we develop every day and discover ourselves every day. And with time, I am realizing that wasn’t really my identity. It wasn’t who I am but more of a phase,” she stated.

Brenda Jons however did not divulge into more details regarding the matter but promised to share events that led to her deciding to make a change of mind.

Brenda said that she was working on her spiritual life and was looking to build a better relationship with God and also a better version of herself noting that she was not afraid of starting from the beginning again.

“I accept change, I accept when my life is taking a different turn and am never scared to start from scratch. I let life flow and I think at this point I am letting God take control of my life,” she stated.

The 25-year-old acknowledged that she was going to get a few people view her as confused but affirmed that she was okay being labelled so.

“I know people will point fingers saying that I had initially said am gay but I have seen the value of a man in a woman’s life and am telling you a different story and those that will find me to be confused good for you,” Jons stated.