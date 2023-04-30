KeNHA closes Narok-Mai Mahiu highway as cracks emerge, gives alternative routes

The busy road was closed on April 30, 2023 about six kilometres from Mai Mahiu Town after severe crack emerged on the road.

"KeNHA would like to notify motorists and the general public about the closure of Mai Mahiu - Narok Highway.

"This closure has been occasioned by a severe crack that has occured six kilometres from Mai Mahiu Town towards Mai Mahiu, cutting across the road and thus rendering the road unsafe to motorists,” read the notice by KeNHA.

According to KeNHA, the cracks may have been caused by heavy rain that has been reported in the area.

"The cause of the crack has not been established, though preliminary reports attribute it to the ongoing rains.” Added the notice.

The authority also noted that the area has in the past been affected by earth movements which could have also caused the cracks.

"Further, the area has in the past been affected by similar earth movements. The authority is working round the clock to restore the damaged section of the road," KeNHA stated.

Repair works and alternative routes

Restoration works are currently underway with the authority advising motorists on alternative routes to use.

Among the alternative routes suggested by KeNHA is the Narok - Kisiriri - Mau Summit - Njoro turn off (B18) to join Nakuru and other destinations.