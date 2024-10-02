The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Profile of Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse, MP behind Gachagua's impeachment motion

Amos Robi

Before venturing into politics, Mutuse served in various capacities in both the public and private sectors.

Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
  • Mutuse cited Articles 150 and 145 of the Kenyan Constitution as grounds for the removal of the Deputy President
  • He stated that the evidence to support the motion will have a significant impact on the public and plans to present shocking evidence
  • Mutuse has a distinguished academic background with a Bachelor of Laws and Master of Laws from the University of Nairobi

Recommended articles

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Eckomas Mutuse Mwengi, has made headlines by moving an impeachment motion against Kenya’s Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a bold political move, Mutuse explained that he would be tabling the motion both as a concerned citizen and within his constitutional rights as a legislator.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutuse, a lawyer by profession, cited Articles 150 and 145 of the Kenyan Constitution, which outline the grounds for the removal of a Deputy President from office.

He emphasised that the framers of the Constitution designed these provisions to be tested when necessary. Speaking confidently about his intentions, Mutuse noted that the evidence to support the motion would have a significant impact on the public.

“That’s why, this afternoon, as part of my civic duty as a citizen and also as part of my role as MP, I will give notice of motion for the removal of the Deputy President from office, by impeachment, pursuant to Articles 150 and 145 of our Constitution,” Mutuse stated.

Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Date set for Gachagua to defend himself in Parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

He further hinted that the evidence he and his colleagues plan to present will "shock Kenyans," underscoring the seriousness of the motion and the charges expected to be brought forward.

Mutuse has a distinguished academic background. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the University of Nairobi, a qualification he earned between 2015 and 2016.

His educational journey at the same institution also saw him graduate with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), Second Class Honours, Upper Division, in 2014.

Additionally, Mutuse attended the Kenya School of Law from 2016 to 2018, where he passed the Bar Examination and obtained a Professional Diploma in Law.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mutuse’s early education saw him attend Makueni Boys High School from 1994 to 1997, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), and Kanyangu Primary School for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) from 1986 to 1993.

Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How to impeach a Deputy President in Kenya according to the Constitution

Before venturing into politics, Mutuse served in various capacities in both the public and private sectors.

ADVERTISEMENT

From 2013 to 2022, he was the Chief of Staff for the County Government of Machakos.

His professional experience also includes serving as Regional Coordinator for Maendeleo Resource Trust from 2007 to 2008 and as a Communication Officer at the Cabinet Office under the Government Spokesperson from 2004 to 2007.

In addition to his political role, Mutuse is a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and has been recognised with the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) honour.

Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse
Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Kibwezi West MP Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Sh8B payout & banging table on Ruto among points in Gachagua impeachment motion

ADVERTISEMENT

As an MP, Mutuse is particularly interested in budget-making, environment and water issues, and infrastructure development, with a focus on roads and transport.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't plots deducting M-PESA balances to recover Sh7B from Hustler Fund defaulters

Gov't plots deducting M-PESA balances to recover Sh7B from Hustler Fund defaulters

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security

Profile of Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse, MP behind Gachagua's impeachment motion

Profile of Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse, MP behind Gachagua's impeachment motion

Morara Kebaso receives approval to register new political party

Morara Kebaso receives approval to register new political party

Date set for Gachagua to defend himself in Parliament

Date set for Gachagua to defend himself in Parliament

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

TSC announces 46,000 job openings [How to apply]

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Ruto allies claim watertight impeachment case against Gachagua is already done

Mount Kenya University (MKU) has become the first private institution to introduce maritime education in Kenya

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

A person in a chemist

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them