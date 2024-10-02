Profile of Eckomas Mwengi Mutuse, MP behind Gachagua's impeachment motion

Kibwezi West Member of Parliament, Eckomas Mutuse Mwengi, has made headlines by moving an impeachment motion against Kenya’s Deputy President, Rigathi Gachagua.

In a bold political move, Mutuse explained that he would be tabling the motion both as a concerned citizen and within his constitutional rights as a legislator.

Groundbreaking impeachment motion

Mutuse, a lawyer by profession, cited Articles 150 and 145 of the Kenyan Constitution, which outline the grounds for the removal of a Deputy President from office.

He emphasised that the framers of the Constitution designed these provisions to be tested when necessary. Speaking confidently about his intentions, Mutuse noted that the evidence to support the motion would have a significant impact on the public.

“That’s why, this afternoon, as part of my civic duty as a citizen and also as part of my role as MP, I will give notice of motion for the removal of the Deputy President from office, by impeachment, pursuant to Articles 150 and 145 of our Constitution,” Mutuse stated.

He further hinted that the evidence he and his colleagues plan to present will "shock Kenyans," underscoring the seriousness of the motion and the charges expected to be brought forward.

Mutuse's background and education

Mutuse has a distinguished academic background. He holds a Master of Laws (LL.M) from the University of Nairobi, a qualification he earned between 2015 and 2016.

His educational journey at the same institution also saw him graduate with a Bachelor of Laws (LL.B), Second Class Honours, Upper Division, in 2014.

Additionally, Mutuse attended the Kenya School of Law from 2016 to 2018, where he passed the Bar Examination and obtained a Professional Diploma in Law.

Mutuse’s early education saw him attend Makueni Boys High School from 1994 to 1997, where he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), and Kanyangu Primary School for his Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) from 1986 to 1993.

Career and professional affiliations

Before venturing into politics, Mutuse served in various capacities in both the public and private sectors.

From 2013 to 2022, he was the Chief of Staff for the County Government of Machakos.

His professional experience also includes serving as Regional Coordinator for Maendeleo Resource Trust from 2007 to 2008 and as a Communication Officer at the Cabinet Office under the Government Spokesperson from 2004 to 2007.

In addition to his political role, Mutuse is a member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) and has been recognised with the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW) honour.

