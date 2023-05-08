Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Chemei went viral on social media after he held up a placard seeking help from his supposed lookalike, imploring the MP to finance his struggling music career.

Nyoro responded to the call and met the musician on April 26, where he reportedly gave Chemei Sh100,000.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

The MP was impressed by Kiprop's singing abilities and acknowledged him as a very talented MC and gospel artist from Nandi County.

However, Chemei recently came out to claim that the gift was too little, stating that he spent it all on buying a single speaker and that he is currently broke.

Speaking to the press, he said he had hoped for at least Sh500,000 to build a house and a car gift like Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi gave to another musician from Rift Valley.

"I wish he could have given me Sh500,000 to build a house. He could also have bought me a Probox which I would have greatly appreciated," he complained.

Chemei has since resorted to pleading with well-wishers to help him raise funds to support his family and music career, saying he is stranded in Nairobi and cannot borrow because people think he is a millionaire.

"I plead with Kenyans to contribute for me so that I can build a house and be able to take my children to school. Nowadays, I cannot even borrow since people think I am a millionaire," he said.

The musician has also expressed interest in working for Nyoro as a microphone holder, claiming that he would prefer that over a desk job.

"This is because I need something that will not cause my music career to stagnate," he added.

It remains to be seen how Nyoro will react to Chemei's latest outburst and whether he will offer additional assistance or not.

Chemei's demands and complaints have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Some people have accused him of greed and having an entitlement mentality.