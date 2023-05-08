The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Denis Mwangi

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike Joshua Kiprop Chemei wishes he was gifted a Toyota Probox or house by the MP

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023

Kenyan musician Joshua Kiprop Chemei has claimed that he was short-changed by Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro, whom he approached for help after gaining notoriety for his resemblance to the legislator.

Recommended articles

Chemei went viral on social media after he held up a placard seeking help from his supposed lookalike, imploring the MP to finance his struggling music career.

Nyoro responded to the call and met the musician on April 26, where he reportedly gave Chemei Sh100,000.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023 Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The MP was impressed by Kiprop's singing abilities and acknowledged him as a very talented MC and gospel artist from Nandi County.

However, Chemei recently came out to claim that the gift was too little, stating that he spent it all on buying a single speaker and that he is currently broke.

READ: CS Murkomen responds to gospel singer requesting a car

Speaking to the press, he said he had hoped for at least Sh500,000 to build a house and a car gift like Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi gave to another musician from Rift Valley.

"I wish he could have given me Sh500,000 to build a house. He could also have bought me a Probox which I would have greatly appreciated," he complained.

ADVERTISEMENT
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023
Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023 Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro meeting his look-alike Joshua Kiprop on April 26, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chemei has since resorted to pleading with well-wishers to help him raise funds to support his family and music career, saying he is stranded in Nairobi and cannot borrow because people think he is a millionaire.

"I plead with Kenyans to contribute for me so that I can build a house and be able to take my children to school. Nowadays, I cannot even borrow since people think I am a millionaire," he said.

READ: Oscar Sudi intervenes for teen who crashed tycoon's plane

The musician has also expressed interest in working for Nyoro as a microphone holder, claiming that he would prefer that over a desk job.

ADVERTISEMENT

"This is because I need something that will not cause my music career to stagnate," he added.

Joshua Kiprop Chemei (left) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
Joshua Kiprop Chemei (left) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Pulse Live Kenya

It remains to be seen how Nyoro will react to Chemei's latest outburst and whether he will offer additional assistance or not.

Chemei's demands and complaints have elicited mixed reactions from Kenyans.

Some people have accused him of greed and having an entitlement mentality.

ADVERTISEMENT
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Ndindi Nyoro's lookalike goes broke after spending cash gift from the MP

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Sakaja addresses harassment of content creators in Nairobi CBD

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Speculation rife as Ruto, Raila expected to meet for the 1st time in 11 months

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Photos: Ruto tours world-largest floating office in Rotterdam

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Police raid at my church led to Sh20M loss - Pastor Ezekiel Odero

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Tension rises in Kakamega after MP Salasya clashes with MCAs at funeral [Videos]

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Judiciary staff shot dead while heading to work, CJ Koome issues statement

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

Meet Purity Wambui: Kenyan woman who has won UN award for chapati initiative

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

UDA politician Brenda Majune urges Ruto to let business people own guns

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

David Osiany and Syombua Osiany

David Osiany and wife Syombua break silence amid Maverick Aoko’s cheating claims

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

President William Ruto during a media breifing at State House, Nairobi on May 3, 2023

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Cliff Ombeta under investigations days after taking on Ezekiel's case