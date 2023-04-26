The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike, suspects possible family ties

Lynet Okumu

Ndindi Nyorofinally meets his look-alike, Joshua Kiprop, hints at possible family ties.

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop
Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has finally met with a Kalenjin artiste named Joshua Kiprop, who happens to bear an uncanny resemblance to him.

Recommended articles

Kiprop had written a placard requesting a meeting with Nyoro to seek support for his singing career, which had been hampered by a lack of funds.

The MP was intrigued by Kiprop's request and agreed to meet with him. The two men met in Nyoro's office within the parliament precincts on Wednesday, and had a pleasant conversation about Kiprop's talent and aspirations.

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop
Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Ndindi Nyoro's look-alike appeals for support

Nyoro was impressed by Kiprop's singing abilities and acknowledged him as a very talented MC and gospel artist from Nandi County.

The meeting between Nyoro and Kiprop has sparked rumors of a possible familial connection between the two men.

Nyoro himself hinted at the possibility of a connection, stating that "uchunguzi umeanza," which translates to "investigations have begun."

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop
Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike Joshua Kiprop Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen whether any conclusive evidence will be found to support this theory.

"It was a lovely afternoon connecting with "my Brother" Mr Joshua Kiprop Chemei (MC Chemei) in our office. A very talented MC and Gospel artist. Uchunguzi umeanza tuone namna gani. Ama niaje wakuu?" Ndindi Nyoro wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Kiprop, who also doubles up as an MC, had previously been struggling with his music career due to a lack of resources.

Joshua Kiprop Chemei (left) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro
Joshua Kiprop Chemei (left) and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ndindi Nyoro reveals plans to reap big from Kenya Power investment

ADVERTISEMENT

However, with the help of friends who raised funds for him, he was able to acquire the necessary equipment to kickstart his career.

His meeting with Nyoro has now given him renewed hope that he can achieve greater success in his chosen profession.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

Police investigate strange death of Bolt passenger in Lagos

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Tinubu moves into official Abuja residence ahead of May 29 inauguration

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike, suspects possible family ties

Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike, suspects possible family ties

Museveni writes to MPs on issues that need fixing in anti-gay bill

Museveni writes to MPs on issues that need fixing in anti-gay bill

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Uhuru resurfaces, makes appeal to police [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast [Video]

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes