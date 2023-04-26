Ndindi Nyoro finally meets his look-alike, suspects possible family ties

Kiprop had written a placard requesting a meeting with Nyoro to seek support for his singing career, which had been hampered by a lack of funds.

The MP was intrigued by Kiprop's request and agreed to meet with him. The two men met in Nyoro's office within the parliament precincts on Wednesday, and had a pleasant conversation about Kiprop's talent and aspirations.

Nyoro was impressed by Kiprop's singing abilities and acknowledged him as a very talented MC and gospel artist from Nandi County.

The meeting between Nyoro and Kiprop has sparked rumors of a possible familial connection between the two men.

Nyoro himself hinted at the possibility of a connection, stating that "uchunguzi umeanza," which translates to "investigations have begun."

It remains to be seen whether any conclusive evidence will be found to support this theory.

"It was a lovely afternoon connecting with "my Brother" Mr Joshua Kiprop Chemei (MC Chemei) in our office. A very talented MC and Gospel artist. Uchunguzi umeanza tuone namna gani. Ama niaje wakuu?" Ndindi Nyoro wrote on his Twitter account on Wednesday.

Kiprop, who also doubles up as an MC, had previously been struggling with his music career due to a lack of resources.

However, with the help of friends who raised funds for him, he was able to acquire the necessary equipment to kickstart his career.