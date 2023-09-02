The sports category has moved to a new website.


Ruto's guest at Africa Climate Summit withdraws

Charles Ouma

Reports indicate that he opted to cancel the visit after weighing in on the situation in his country with high cost of living and inflated electricity bills among the present concerns that have resulted in mass protests

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar who was set to embark on a three-day official visit to Kenya and attend the Africa Climate Summit to be hosted by President William Ruto has cancelled the planned visit.

The state visit was slated to begin on September 4, 2023 with Pakistan's foreign office revealing that the Prime Minister was set to attend the upcoming Africa Climate Summit.

The event will be held at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), Nairobi with President William Ruto hosting dignitaries and heads of states and governments and their representatives who are expected in the country for the event.

Reports indicate that the Pakistani Prime Minister opted to cancel the state visit after weighing in on the situation in his country.

High cost of living and inflated electricity bills are among the present concerns in Pakistan with mass protests reported across major cities in the Asian nation.

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar speaking after taking the oath of office on August 14, 2023
Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul-haq-Kakar speaking after taking the oath of office on August 14, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Citizens have been blocking roads, marching to power company offices and lighting bonfires in protest.

READ: Raila swings into action to counter Ruto as supremacy battle takes shape

Kadar assumed office on August 14 2023 and the planned visit was to be his first foreign travel.

Apart from attending the summit, the delegation was also set to hold talks with President William Ruto to bolster bilateral trade and investment prospects between the two nations.

The Africa Climate Summit which will run from September 4 to September 6, 2023, will see the continent’s leaders joined by experts and leaders from across the global to address African-specific impacts of climate change.

24 heads of state will jet into the country for the summit.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

