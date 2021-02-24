On Wednesday, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga treated netizens to a morning of excitement with his tweet.

In the tweet seen by Pulse Live, Odinga said that he woke up to Jamaican singer Busy Signal's song Reggae Music Again, and went on to ask his social media followers what they are listening to.

"I woke up to Busy Signal’s- REGGAE MUSIC AGAIN HIT.. “Peace and love for every day” What are you listening to?" said Odinga.

The ODM leader has always used reggae in reference to the BBI, which he has always said nobody can stop, which is derived from Late Lucky Dube's song.

Upon seeing his tweet, here's how netizens reacted;