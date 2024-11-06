New footage links Eastleigh murder suspect to another victim as count increases

This breakthrough has shed light on the criminal activities allegedly linked to Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in several murder cases, including the tragic deaths of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece in Eastleigh.

Following critical evidence recovered at the crime scene, detectives traced a key lead to a Quickmart supermarket within Nairobi.

Surveillance footage captured the murder victim, a woman, shopping inside a Quickmart Supermarket store in Nairobi on October 29, 2024.

After shopping, she was seen heading to an apartment in Lavington, accompanied by a man identified as Hashim Dagane.

This connection would later lead investigators to the suspected murder location.

The CCTV footage, instrumental in piecing together the events leading up to the woman’s death, further reveals that the victim and Dagane arrived at the apartment together.

Subsequent footage captured Dagane leaving the residence on October 31, carrying two bags believed to contain the victim's dismembered remains.

These bags were eventually found at Langata Cemetery, where the victim’s mutilated body was discovered.

After Dagane's departure, the apartment owner reportedly discovered the crime scene and took steps to eliminate any evidence.

According to DCI reports, the owner allegedly cleaned up the premises, repainted the rooms, and subsequently went into hiding. Authorities are actively hunting down the owner.

The DCI suspects that the woman, whose remains are being examined for forensic confirmation, may be Deka Abdinoor Gorone.

Gorone was reported missing at the California police station on October 24, 2024, raising concerns that she might be the latest victim in a series of brutal murders linked to Dagane.

Detectives are exploring all leads to determine the extent of Dagane’s involvement in other criminal activities across the country.