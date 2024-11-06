The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New footage links Eastleigh murder suspect to another victim as count increases

Denis Mwangi

CCTV footage obtained by the DCI show the victim inside a supermarket and later at an apartment believed to be the crime scene

New CCTV footage links Hashim Dagane to another murder as victims increase
New CCTV footage links Hashim Dagane to another murder as victims increase

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have announced a significant development in the investigation of a gruesome murder after the mutilated body of a woman was discovered dumped at Langata Cemetery on October 31, 2024.

Recommended articles

This breakthrough has shed light on the criminal activities allegedly linked to Hashim Dagane Muhumed, the prime suspect in several murder cases, including the tragic deaths of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece in Eastleigh.

Following critical evidence recovered at the crime scene, detectives traced a key lead to a Quickmart supermarket within Nairobi.

Surveillance footage captured the murder victim, a woman, shopping inside a Quickmart Supermarket store in Nairobi on October 29, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT
Surveillance footage captured the murder victim, a woman, shopping inside a prominent supermarket in Nairobi on October 29, 2024.
Surveillance footage captured the murder victim, a woman, shopping inside a prominent supermarket in Nairobi on October 29, 2024. Surveillance footage captured the murder victim, a woman, shopping inside a prominent supermarket in Nairobi on October 29, 2024. Pulse Live Kenya

After shopping, she was seen heading to an apartment in Lavington, accompanied by a man identified as Hashim Dagane.

This connection would later lead investigators to the suspected murder location.

The CCTV footage, instrumental in piecing together the events leading up to the woman’s death, further reveals that the victim and Dagane arrived at the apartment together.

Subsequent footage captured Dagane leaving the residence on October 31, carrying two bags believed to contain the victim's dismembered remains.

ADVERTISEMENT

These bags were eventually found at Langata Cemetery, where the victim’s mutilated body was discovered.

After Dagane's departure, the apartment owner reportedly discovered the crime scene and took steps to eliminate any evidence.

READ: Kenya's top homicide detective breaks down how DCI forensics work

According to DCI reports, the owner allegedly cleaned up the premises, repainted the rooms, and subsequently went into hiding. Authorities are actively hunting down the owner.

The DCI suspects that the woman, whose remains are being examined for forensic confirmation, may be Deka Abdinoor Gorone.

ADVERTISEMENT
Subsequent footage captured Hashim Dagane leaving the residence on October 31, 2024
Subsequent footage captured Hashim Dagane leaving the residence on October 31, 2024 Subsequent footage captured Hashim Dagane leaving the residence on October 31, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Gorone was reported missing at the California police station on October 24, 2024, raising concerns that she might be the latest victim in a series of brutal murders linked to Dagane.

Detectives are exploring all leads to determine the extent of Dagane’s involvement in other criminal activities across the country.

The DCI assured the public that it is only a matter of time before Dagane and all associates are apprehended and brought to justice.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New footage links Eastleigh murder suspect to another victim as count increases

New footage links Eastleigh murder suspect to another victim as count increases

Why Ruto allies are celebrating Trump's win in U.S. presidential elections

Why Ruto allies are celebrating Trump's win in U.S. presidential elections

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

History made as Kenyan wins state election with impressive 64.78% votes [Biography]

Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race

Trump takes early lead over Kamala in U.S. presidential race

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

Gachagua's 30-year history with Lucy Wambui's husband comes to light at burial

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

EPRA eyes autogas regulation as 15,000 motorists switch from petrol to LPG

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

KRA announces new rules for all mobile phones, passengers entering Kenya

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Everything you need to know about Baltasar Engonga, his 400 explicit tapes drama

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

Last moments of radio presenter murdered by boyfriend in Kahawa West

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during his swearing-in ceremony at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre

Second Lady Joyce Gatiria's sacrifice that shaped DP Kindiki’s path to success

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene

Manhunt launched for man accused of stabbing girlfriend to death in Kasarani

President William Ruto

Ruto explains reasons behind alarming rise in femicide cases, vows action

Collage of Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Can Africans living in U.S. vote in Kamala vs Trump presidential election?