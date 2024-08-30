The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

New harambee bill introduces permits, KRA oversight & heavy fines

Denis Mwangi

If passed, Kenyans who violate the proposed regulations for holding a harambee could be penalised between Sh2 million and Sh5 million.

William Ruto receives a donation from John Cardinal Njue (left) during a fundraiser at St Thomas Moore Kairuri Catholic Parish on July 1, 2018
William Ruto receives a donation from John Cardinal Njue (left) during a fundraiser at St Thomas Moore Kairuri Catholic Parish on July 1, 2018

The Senate is set to consider the Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, aimed at bringing transparency, accountability, and regulation to fundraising activities.

Recommended articles

This proposed legislation, introduced by the Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot is currently under review by the Senate's Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

If passed by the Senate it will replace the Public Collections Act, which has been in place since 1960.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, sets out to establish strict regulatory mechanisms governing how fundraising appeals are conducted across the country.

The Bill is particularly focused on curbing corruption and mismanagement that have plagued public fundraising initiatives in the past.

This proposal comes in response to concerns about fraudulent activities, misuse of funds, and the coercive nature of some fundraising appeals, commonly known as harambees in Kenya.

William Ruto presenting money at a past fundraiser in Kisii
William Ruto presenting money at a past fundraiser in Kisii Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Under the new bill, fundraising appeals will be categorised into public and private appeals.

Public appeals involve requests made to the general public, while private appeals are limited to requests made within a family or to specific relatives.

The bill outlines that any entity, whether an individual or a corporate body, intending to conduct a public fundraising appeal must obtain a permit.

This permit must be sought at least 14 days before the scheduled fundraising event, and all applications will be vetted by the Cabinet Secretary for Social Development or County Executive Committee Member in charge of the docket.

To enhance accountability, the bill mandates the maintenance of detailed financial records by those conducting fundraising activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

These records should include information on the contributors, amounts raised, and expenditure details.

Moreover, the administrative expenses related to fundraising are capped at 5% of the total amount raised, ensuring that a majority of the funds directly benefit the intended cause.

The bill imposes strict restrictions on the involvement of state officers and public officials in fundraising activities.

It explicitly prohibits state officers from participating in or conducting public fundraising appeals during their tenure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, individuals aspiring for public office are barred from engaging in public fundraising appeals within three years preceding a general election.

Violations of these provisions could result in fines of up to Sh5 million or criminal charges.

A person holding a wad of cash
A person holding a wad of cash A person holding a wad of cash Pulse Live Kenya

The Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, also introduces new requirements related to income tax for individuals and entities involved in fundraising activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the key provisions is that individuals who receive funds as beneficiaries of a fundraising appeal must declare these contributions in their income tax returns.

This rule also applies to those receiving funds on behalf of a beneficiary, particularly if the beneficiary is a child.

Furthermore, contributors to a fundraising appeal are required to specify the source of their contributions.

This measure is designed to prevent money laundering and other illegal financial activities by ensuring that all donations are traceable and legitimate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The oversight of fundraising activities will be a shared responsibility between the Cabinet Secretary for Social Development and County Executive Committee Members.

Their duties include issuing permits, conducting audits, investigating complaints, and maintaining a national register of licensed fundraising entities.

They are also tasked with promoting awareness and educating the public on proper fundraising practices.

Following its first reading in the Senate on August 1, 2024, the bill will undergo public participation facilitated by the Senate's Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare.

ADVERTISEMENT

The public is invited to present their views and recommendations before the committee submits its report to the Senate by September 1, 2024.

The outcome of this process will determine the future of fundraising regulation in Kenya, potentially setting a precedent for other forms of public solicitation.

kenyan currency
kenyan currency Pulse Live Kenya

The Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, includes specific exemptions where the requirements of the bill do not apply.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are the key exemptions outlined in the bill:

  1. Private Fundraising Appeals: The bill does not apply to private fundraising appeals where the solicitation is made exclusively among members of the beneficiary’s nuclear family or relatives. These appeals do not extend to the general public and are considered private matters.
  2. Religious Collections: Money or property collected by or under the authority of a recognised representative of a religious association registered under the Societies Act is exempt. This applies to normal religious collections, such as tithes and offerings, or for the purpose of carrying out developments or projects for the benefit of the religious association.
  3. Lotteries and Raffles: The bill does not cover solicitations or receipts of money or benefits in relation to activities authorised under the Betting, Lotteries, and Gaming Act. This includes activities like raffles and lotteries that are permitted by existing gaming laws.
  4. Membership Fees: Soliciting individuals to become members of an organisation or to pay joining or membership fees of an organisation is exempted from the bill's requirements.

The Public Fundraising Appeals Bill, 2024, outlines specific penalties for various offences to ensure compliance with the regulations.

A state officer or appointed public officer who participates in or conducts a public fundraising appeal during their term of office will face a fine not exceeding Sh5 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Any individual intending to vie for public office who participates in a public fundraising appeal within the three years preceding a general election will be liable for a fine not exceeding Sh5 million. Such participation is also considered an election offence.

For offences committed under the bill where no specific penalty is provided, individuals may face a fine not exceeding Sh2 million, imprisonment for a term not exceeding three years, or both.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

New harambee bill introduces permits, KRA oversight & heavy fines

New harambee bill introduces permits, KRA oversight & heavy fines

2 Kenyan students beat 1600 competitors to shine in NASA’s Blue Dot challenge

2 Kenyan students beat 1600 competitors to shine in NASA’s Blue Dot challenge

Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

Ruto addresses possibility of collaborating with Raila in 2027 elections [Video]

8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

8 reasons TSC may suspend or fire a teacher

Samburu ex-governor outlines next step after 8-year prison sentence or Sh85M fine

Samburu ex-governor outlines next step after 8-year prison sentence or Sh85M fine

Ruto makes 28 new appointments [List]

Ruto makes 28 new appointments [List]

Gov't shifts stance on Maisha Number, announces new guidelines

Gov't shifts stance on Maisha Number, announces new guidelines

Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

Mombasa Cement owner & billionaire philanthropist Hasmukh Patel dies

How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

How much teachers in different job groups will earn after salary raise

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gitaru Interchange

KeNHA announces traffic disruption at major interchange, offers alternative routes

President William Ruto with Moses Kuria during the funeral Service of the latter's sister in Gatundu South, Kiambu County in January 2023

President Ruto appoints Moses Kuria, Eliud Owalo & Dennis Itumbi to new roles

Human trafficking

14 Kenyan women rescued from prostitution ring in India

Moses Wetangula meets Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday 26, 2024

Netizens react as 'Papa Wa Roma' Wetangula meets Pope Francis in Vatican City