RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Politics

Government's official position on Ruto's harambee promise in Nyandarua

Miriam Mwende

Utasemaje ni harambee gani rais ama Mwaura ama mwingineo anafaa kuingia? - Isaac Mwaura

President William Ruto with Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura during the 2024 Madaraka Day celebrations
President William Ruto with Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura during the 2024 Madaraka Day celebrations

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura was on Thursday tasked to explain President William Ruto's recent church contribution, despite a presidential order that State officers should not participate in harambees.

President William Ruto promised to foot the balance of a church building project at A.I.P.C.A Ndogino, Nyandarua County, during his speech at the Sunday service on July 14, 2024.

The move was seen as a contradiction to a July 7, 2024 memo by Head of Public Service Felix Koskei which stated in part: "...it is notified that His Excellency the President has directed that ‘No State officer and public servant shall participate in public collections (Harambees) henceforth."

During the press engagement at KICC on July 18, journalist Seth Olale posed a question regarding the President's Ndogino contribution moments after Spokesperson Mwaura had reiterated the government's commitment to enforcing the new rule.

President William Ruto with clerics during a church service at A.I.P.C.A Ndogino, Nyandarua County on July 14, 2024
President William Ruto with clerics during a church service at A.I.P.C.A Ndogino, Nyandarua County on July 14, 2024

A flustered Spokesperson responded: "Kuna sheria imependekezwa Bungeni kwa hivyo hakuna vile ambavyo tutarudilia pale kwa sababu Wakenya wamezungumza kuhusu mambo ya harambee. [There's a proposed bill in Parliament on this, we don't have to keep discussing it. Kenyans already gave their views on harambees]," Dr Mwaura stated before taking a pause.

READ: John-Allan Namu, Mark Masai ready to host Ruto in town hall discussion

"Ndungu yangu Seth Olale, utasemaje ni harambee gani rais ama Mwaura ama mwingineo anafaa kuingia? Tuachane tu na hayo maneno kwa sababu Wakenya walizungumza na tukasikia.

"[My brother, Seth Olale, how can one determine which harambee the President, or Mwaura, or anyone else will participate in? There's nothing to say about it since Kenyans gave their views and we heard them]," the Spokesperson concluded.

He went on to observe that Parliament has debated the participation of public officials in harambees severally after motions tabled by Koigi Wamwere and Prof. Anyang' Nyong'o. Insisting that the new Public Fundraising Appeals Bill and President Ruto's directive will be taken seriously.

Dr Mwaura also addressed the planned anti-government protests asking the youth to abort the demonstrations on account of invasion by non-protesting criminals and measures taken by the President to respond to the protesters' demands.

Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura
Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura

READ: Ruto paves way for new team to recuit next IEBC chair & commissioners

He added that the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has reported an estimated Sh6 billion in loses incurred by businesses.

The statement further included an apology to the public for government officials accused of arrogance.

"On behalf of any public official who has been seen to be opulent, proud and arrogant, all of us, I wish to issue an unreserved apology to the people of Kenya and wish to say that going forward, public officials shall demonstrate responsibility and humility as has been instructed by our appointing authority, President William Ruto," Mwaura stated.

He further urged Kenyans to embrace patriotism in the call for positive change.

Miriam Mwende

Goons cutting short Kalonzo's speech

President William Ruto with Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura during the 2024 Madaraka Day celebrations

