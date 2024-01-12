Njeri Maina's Biography: From Bahati's video vixen to MP at 29 years

Early childhood and education

Njeri Maina was born and raised in Kibingoti, in Kirinyaga County and attended primary school at Kiangoma Primary School.

She then transferred to Mugi Junior Academy where she sat her Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE).

ADVERTISEMENT

She was admitted to Kabare Girls High School for her secondary school and qualified for admission to the University of Nairobi for her law degree.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina Pulse Live Kenya

After completing her undergraduate program, she joined the Kenya School of Law for a postgraduate diploma in law.

Employment history

Njeri Maina started practicing law in 2013, after joining Amandi and Associates Advocates as a legal researcher and intern.

ADVERTISEMENT

After a year, she moved to Kiambu Law Courts and worked in the legal research department.

Njeri did her pupilage at Lilian Amere & Company Advocates between 2018 and 2019.

She transitioned to Moraa Omoke & Company Advocates and later to Mathenge Wambogu and Company Advocates as the Head of Litigation.

In 2021, she established her law firm, Njeri Main Law Advocates, and in 2022 she was elected as the Kirinyaga Woman Representative in the General Election.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep Njeri Maina Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

A short career in the entertainment industry

During the period she was at the University of Nairobi, Njeri tried her hand in the entertainment industry.

She was signed as an artist at the renowned Grandpa Records, the label behind hits such as Dumbala, Chapa (Fimbo ya Pili) and Maswali ya Polisi.

She recorded four songs and distributed them across media stations. However, her schoolwork suffered as she dedicated a lot of her time to music, and she was forced to quit.

“In 2nd year, due to missing classes, I attained a C in one of my units and we had a meeting about it. He (father) said that I was an A student with a bright future and that however much I loved music, I must focus on the bigger picture. That’s how I took a hiatus from the industry,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later in 2020, she appeared as a vixen in Bahati’s song, Najua, featuring Vivian.

Kirinyaga Woman Rep appearing as a vixen in Bahati’s song, Najua, featuring Vivian. Pulse Live Kenya

Political life

At the age of 29, Jane Njeri Maina has rapidly risen to prominence as the Woman Representative for Kirinyaga County.

Her impact has been felt through her advocacy for various issues, including people living with disabilities, education and women's leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

Njeri Maina has been a vocal advocate for improving education in her constituency. She has championed mental and reproductive health education in schools, with the goal of increasing school attendance and retention.

In addition to her work in education, Njeri Maina has also been an advocate for peaceful and development-focused politics. Following an incident where she was assaulted, she publicly expressed her commitment to forgiveness and called for peaceful politics that would foster development rather than animosity.

Njeri Maina's rapid ascent in Kenyan politics and her impact as a young woman leader have challenged stereotypes and inspired many. In a male-dominated field, her success serves as a testament to the potential of young leaders in the country.