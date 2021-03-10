East African Legislative Assembly member, Dr Oburu Odinga has opened up on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s condition after he was admitted at the Nairobi Hospital.

Speaking on Wednesday, the elder brother to the ODM leader said that he is doing fine, and that his doctors will be give a full report on his health before end of the day.

He also refuted claims that Raila had been released from the hospital, and re-admitted on Wednesday morning.

“The results were being waited for last night but they have not received it. His doctor, Dr Olunya will be giving us further details on his health generally before the end of the day.”

“He went to the hospital in the morning and was never released. He’s doing fine,” said Oburu Odinga.

Earlier reports said ODM party leader checked into the Nairobi Hospital after complaining of fatigue and general body aches.

The former Prime Minister's handlers confirmed that he was taken through a number of tests and doctors were yet to give a diagnosis.

His spokesperson, Dennis Onyango, told reporters that the special AU envoy may have to go on bed rest following the doctors' assessment.