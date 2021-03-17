The ODM party has picked former Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority Director General, Pavel Oimeke as its candidate in the Bonchari by-election.

The Bonchari MP seat fell vacant following the death of MP Oroo Oyioka who had been ailing.

This comes even as Mr Oimeke still faces graft charges that saw him suspended from EPRA, and later on resigned to vie for the position.

The Bonchari by-election will be held on May 18, 2021.

Arrested for graft

Pavel Oimeke was arrested by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for allegedly receiving a Sh200,000 bribe.

The bribe, according to EACC was to facilitate the approval of the reopening of a fuel station that had been closed down by KRA in Oyugis.

The fuel station had been closed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) for selling fuel meant for export, and was later on fined Sh309,842.

The EPRA Board appointed Daniel Kiptoo as the acting Director General, following Oimeke's suspension.