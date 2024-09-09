The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Miriam Mwende

ODPC has targeted regulators, membership bodies and associations in the latest drive to certify data controllers and data processors in Kenya.

Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during a sensitisation meeting with Regulators, membership organisations and associations on September 9, 2024
Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait during a sensitisation meeting with Regulators, membership organisations and associations on September 9, 2024

The Office of the Data Commissioner has urged government regulators, the private sector, and civil society organisations to register as data controllers and data processors.

Recommended articles

Speaking on Monday, Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait noted that registration of these organisations will help in dealing with some emerging trends in data protection.

"But as we embrace this digital age, we are also seeing trends that raise concerns. Data breaches, identity theft, unauthorised sharing of personal data, and intrusive surveillance are becoming more prevalent, not just globally, but here at home. This is why the protection of personal data is not only a regulatory requirement but a moral imperative," the Data Commissioner stated.

Deputy Data Commissioner Compliance Rose Mosera, Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, Medical Council Representative David Kariuki, MCK David Omwoyo, Deputy Data Commissioner Complaints and Deputy Data Commissioner Corporate Services during a meeting on September 9, 2024
Deputy Data Commissioner Compliance Rose Mosera, Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, Medical Council Representative David Kariuki, MCK David Omwoyo, Deputy Data Commissioner Complaints and Deputy Data Commissioner Corporate Services during a meeting on September 9, 2024 Deputy Data Commissioner Compliance Rose Mosera, Data Commissioner Immaculate Kassait, Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council Chair David Kariuki, MCK David Omwoyo, Deputy Data Commissioner Complaints and Deputy Data Commissioner Corporate Services during a meeting on September 9, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Data Commissioner issues protocol for politicians after data breach

She further emphasised that the registration of regulatory bodies is also a legal requirement that applies across various sectors in the country.

"Registration is not merely a formality; it is a legal obligation that ensures transparency and accountability. It allows us to identify and track entities processing personal data, assess their compliance with the law, and intervene when necessary to protect individuals' data rights.

"As regulators, membership bodies and associations in your respective sectors, you play an instrumental role in ensuring that the entities you oversee adhere to the law," Kassait stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Data Commissioner for Compliance, Rose Mosero, elaborated that regulators need to ensure that their organisations as well as other entities they deal with need to seek certification to facilitate compliance with Data Protection laws.

She outlined that regulated entities, suppliers, service providers, consultants, public relations firms and ICT providers are required to be registered as controllers and processors.

Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance Rose Mosero
Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance Rose Mosero Deputy Data Commissioner, Compliance Rose Mosero Pulse Live Kenya

READ: ODPC unveils AI tool to engage Kenyans on data privacy & rights

Mosero added that registered regulators and membership bodies can encourage compliance with the law during new membership or accreditation, mobilising currently registered members, during membership renewal and when enlisting services from third parties.

ADVERTISEMENT

A data controller is a person or entity that collects and determines how personal data will be used. Data processors are entities that carry out the processing of data on behalf of a data controller.

The meeting was attended by various government regulators including the Central Bank of Kenya, National Transport & Safety Authority, National Construction Authority, EPRA, Capital Markets Authority and others.

Various other associations were also in attendance including the Matatu Owners Association, Pub & Restaurant Owners Association, and the Kenya Association of Manufacturers.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

High Court presiding judge airlifted after serious road accident

High Court presiding judge airlifted after serious road accident

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Fires erupt at Ortum Boys & Bukhalalire Secondary Schools

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Ministry of Education safety guidelines schools must follow & parents should check

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Why Data Commissioner has called for registration of regulators, associations

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Wavinya Ndeti gives update on family status in the U.K. amid detention reports

Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

Another fire burns down boys high school in Meru

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Several rushed to hospital as bus full of passengers overturns along Thika Road

Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Babu Owino: Demos over university funding model should go on as planned

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

Education CS reveals next steps as university students plan funding model demos

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nithi Bridge

Why Nithi Bridge is one of Kenya's deadliest road sections [Video]

Gulfstream G550 jet attached to the Federal Bureau of Investigations

FBI jet transports wanted murder suspect from Nairobi to the U.S.

Morara Kebaso

Morara Kebaso seeks support to boost his activism with public address system

President William Ruto

Ruto asks tough questions on Hillside Endarasha Academy fire