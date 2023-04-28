The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Denis Mwangi

ODPP, Judiciary clash over Pastor Mackenzie's alleged deal with prosecutors

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji speaking during past media briefing

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) has contradicted a statement issued by the Judiciary over the past release of Pastor Paul Makenzi.

Recommended articles

In a statement of Friday, April 28, the ODPP denied claims made by the Judiciary that a plea agreement was reached in the case, leading to Paul Makenzi's acquittal in 2017.

The office of DDP Noordin Haji said that Mackenzie secured his freedom after being fined in court.

Reference is made to the press statement issued by the Directorate of Public Affairs and Communication of the Judiciary on 27th April 2023. The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions wishes to clarify that the Office did not enter into a Plea Agreement with Paul Thenge Makenzi, and that the accused was placed on his defence and subsequently acquitted pursuant to Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and NOT Section 210, in the Malindi Criminal Case No. 790 of 2017,” the statement read.

ADVERTISEMENT
DPP Noording Haji speaking during the launch of the Excellence Charter developed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions
DPP Noording Haji speaking during the launch of the Excellence Charter developed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Pulse Live Kenya

Makenzi, along with two teachers from the Good News International Ministries, was charged in 2017 with offering basic education in an unregistered institution.

According to the ODPP, Makenzi pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined Sh20,000.

"Paul Thenge Makenzi pleaded guilty to the offence of offering Basic Education in an unregistered institution contrary to Section 76 (1)(2) as read with 92 (a) of the Basic Education Act No. 14 of 2013 which attracts a maximum penalty of Sh200,000 or a term of imprisonment not exceeding 12 months, or both. The accused was fined Sh20,000 and paid vide receipt no. 3500206 dated 23rd March, 2017," the ODPP clarified.

The two teachers, Winnie Alexander Gandi and Betty Mwaka, pleaded not guilty and their case was set for hearing.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ: DPP Haji goes after Pastor Mackenzie's assets & properties

In 2018, Gandi and Mwaka changed their plea to guilty following a plea agreement premised on the condition of good behaviour.

They were subsequently sentenced to a conditional discharge under Section 35(1) of the Penal Code.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP]
Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP] Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

However, the Judiciary had claimed in a statement on Thursday that Makenzi's case was also resolved through a plea agreement, leading to his acquittal.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ODPP has refuted these claims, stating that Makenzi was acquitted after being placed on his defence pursuant to Section 215 of the Criminal Procedure Code and not Section 210.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

DCI: How Kiambu chef covered up girlfriend's murder after she failed to report to work

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

Cabinet trims KRA boss' powers & approves tax exemptions in the 2023/24 budget

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

CS Kindiki: 100+ followers were rescued at Pastor Ezekiel's church during arrest

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel arrested, church shut down [Video]

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

5 actions recommended against Mackenzie followers who want to continue deadly fast

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

President William Ruto

Ruto takes down State House bar

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes