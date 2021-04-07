A General Service Unit (GSU) officer attached to Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i’s officer shot and killed his wife on Tuesday, before turning the gun on himself.

In a statement by Inspector General of Police, Hillary Mutyambai, Police Constable Hudson Wakise who was attached to the VIP protection section at the Ministry of Interior and his wife Police Constable Pauline Wakasa who was a Traffic officer attached to Kilimani Police Station were found dead, following what seemed to have been a domestic altercation.

“PC Wakise who had been off duty since Thursday 1st April reported back to work yesterday (Monday) but left at 3.00pm and retired to his residence near the GSU camp. It is alleged that he shot and killed his wife before turning the gun on himself ending both their lives,” said Mutyambai.

The IGP added that the eye witnesses and neighbors are helping police with investigations.

CS Matiang’i’s also mourned the officers as young officers with brilliant futures, and that their death is an awakening to psychosocial challenges that must be given great attention hence forth.

“I am deeply pained by the tragic incident involving PC Hudson Wakise and his wife PC Pauline Wakasa both young and vibrant Police officers with brilliant futures tragically ended in their shocking demise. It's a rude awakening to psychosocial challenges amongst some of our young officers that we have no choice but to now pay greater attention to. My sincere condolences to their families and friends,” said Dr. Fred Matiang’i.