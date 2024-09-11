The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
12 injured as oil tanker rams into vehicle with mourners headed to funeral

Amos Robi

Witnesses estimated that there were several fatalities from the crash but the actual number is yet to be established as police officers probe the matter.

The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu
The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu
  • Devastating accident at Mai Mahiu escarpment resulted in one fatality and 12 injuries
  • Witnesses described a sequence of collisions, causing the matatu to plunge into the valley
  • Injured individuals rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment

A devastating accident occurred at the Mai Mahiu escarpment on Wednesday, resulting in one confirmed fatality and 12 others sustaining injuries.

The incident involved an LPG tanker that lost control and collided with several vehicles, including a 14-seater matatu.

According to police reports, the LPG tanker, which was transporting gas, experienced a brake failure and veered off its intended path.

The out-of-control tanker struck multiple cars from behind, culminating in a severe crash. Among the vehicles involved was a 14-seater matatu, which was en route to Rongo for a funeral.

The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu
The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu

READ: Teacher recounts miraculous escape while seated beside driver in Londiani crash

Witnesses at the scene described a harrowing sequence of events. They reported that the tanker driver lost control of the vehicle, resulting in a chain reaction of collisions.

The matatu, which was transporting mourners and the body of a deceased loved one from Nairobi to Rongo, was particularly affected.

The impact caused the matatu to roll over the edge of the escarpment, plunging into the valley.

Well-wishers moved to assist the injured and manage the wreckage. The injured individuals were rushed to nearby hospitals, where they are receiving treatment for their injuries.

The authorities have commenced an investigation into the cause of the brake failure and the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu
The aftermath of the oil tanker accident in Mai Mahiu

More to follow ...

Amos Robi

