Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

According to Orengo who is a close ally to Raila, Azimio coalition’s leadership will be determined by the strength of each party within the political outfit.

Speaking in Ugenya West, the governor asserted that while the matter will be subject to discussions, the strength of individual parties must be reflected in the final outcome of who leads the coalition party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siaya Governor James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

ODM is the strongest party within Azimio based on a recent research by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa).

Most popular party in Azimio la Umoja outfit

The Orange party also boasts of the highest number of elected and nominated leaders in office, followed by Wiper party led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

He further asserted that all positions in the National Assembly that were previously held by ODM MPs who tendered their resignations after being nominated by President William Ruto to various dockets in the cabinet must be retained within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Orengo, nothing has changed as ODM party has the largest stake in Azimio.

Odinga will exit the stage should he be successful in his quest for AU Commission Chairmanship.

A number of Azimio la Umoja stalwarts have expressed interest in succeeding the veteran opposition leader.

Succession politics is also at play within the former Prime Minister’s ODM party where several politicians are eyeing his slot.

In April this year, Professor Makau Mutua who served as the head of the Raila Odinga Secretariat in the 2022 presidential elections added a new twist to Azimio succession politics while responding to Martha Karua.

ADVERTISEMENT

Makau Mutua on Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deed of Agreement

He clarified that no provision in the agreement signed by the Azimio constituent parties dictate that Martha Karua who was Raila’s running mate in 2022 will take over from the former Prime Minister should he be elected as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

"The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deed of Agreement provides for a deputy party leader, but one was never chosen, or designated. The position is vacant.

"There is no provision that Azimio’s running mate in the 2022 elections would be deputy party leader,"” Makau Mutua clarified in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

File image of Azimio la Umoja leadership Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks came shortly after Karua had asserted that by virtue of being Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022 elections, she would automatically step into Odinga’s shoes.

“If I’m the deputy, is that a question? Even in small organisations like a school, when the headmaster goes to a meeting in Nairobi, who acts? It is the deputy.

“If we are unable to follow simple basic rules, then something is very wrong with us," Karua stated.