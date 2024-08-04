The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Charles Ouma

Governor James Orengo ignites Raila succession debate in Azimio with details of how the former Prime Minister's successor will be determined upon his exit

File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga
File image of Siaya Governor James Orengo with Azimio la Umoja party leader Raila Odinga

Siaya Governor James Orengo has revealed how Raila Odinga’s successor as Azimio la Umoja leader will be determined should the former Prime Minister be successful in his African Union Commission Chairmanship bid and exit the stage.

Recommended articles

According to Orengo who is a close ally to Raila, Azimio coalition’s leadership will be determined by the strength of each party within the political outfit.

READ: Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Speaking in Ugenya West, the governor asserted that while the matter will be subject to discussions, the strength of individual parties must be reflected in the final outcome of who leads the coalition party.

ADVERTISEMENT
Siaya Governor James Orengo
Siaya Governor James Orengo Siaya Governor James Orengo Pulse Live Kenya

ODM is the strongest party within Azimio based on a recent research by Trends and Insights for Africa (Tifa).

The Orange party also boasts of the highest number of elected and nominated leaders in office, followed by Wiper party led by Kalonzo Musyoka.

He further asserted that all positions in the National Assembly that were previously held by ODM MPs who tendered their resignations after being nominated by President William Ruto to various dockets in the cabinet must be retained within the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Orengo, nothing has changed as ODM party has the largest stake in Azimio.

Odinga will exit the stage should he be successful in his quest for AU Commission Chairmanship.

A number of Azimio la Umoja stalwarts have expressed interest in succeeding the veteran opposition leader.

Succession politics is also at play within the former Prime Minister’s ODM party where several politicians are eyeing his slot.

In April this year, Professor Makau Mutua who served as the head of the Raila Odinga Secretariat in the 2022 presidential elections added a new twist to Azimio succession politics while responding to Martha Karua.

ADVERTISEMENT

He clarified that no provision in the agreement signed by the Azimio constituent parties dictate that Martha Karua who was Raila’s running mate in 2022 will take over from the former Prime Minister should he be elected as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson.

"The Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Deed of Agreement provides for a deputy party leader, but one was never chosen, or designated. The position is vacant.

"There is no provision that Azimio’s running mate in the 2022 elections would be deputy party leader,"” Makau Mutua clarified in a statement.

READ: Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

ADVERTISEMENT
File image of Azimio la Umoja leadership
File image of Azimio la Umoja leadership File image of Azimio la Umoja leadership Pulse Live Kenya

His remarks came shortly after Karua had asserted that by virtue of being Raila Odinga’s running mate in 2022 elections, she would automatically step into Odinga’s shoes.

“If I’m the deputy, is that a question? Even in small organisations like a school, when the headmaster goes to a meeting in Nairobi, who acts? It is the deputy.

“If we are unable to follow simple basic rules, then something is very wrong with us," Karua stated.

Notably, this was before her NARC Kenya party initiated the process of pulling out of Azimio party last month.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Orengo reveals how Raila’s successor as Azimio leader will be determined

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Alfred Mutua clarifies his relationship with lady linked to the Sh400M jobs scam

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Yes. I got a D-: Joho on the inspiration Kenyans should get from his academic journey

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Joho passionately defends his Sh2.3B wealth, education, and business operations

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Toi fire tragedy survivor how husband saved her & last moments for 4 killed in inferno

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Ruto's PS slams Sudi for flaunting 16.6M watch on Obinna Show

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Boniface Mwangi's message before his social media accounts were deactivated sparks concerns

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Drama as pastor’s wife storms wedding with 5 children to prevent him from marrying lover

Johnson Sakaja whisked to safety as crowd attack him with stones in Nairobi

Johnson Sakaja whisked to safety as crowd attack him with stones in Nairobi

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi during the launch of the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET-CDACC) Strategic Plan 2023-2027

Gov't to conduct due diligence probe into Adani's JKIA bid

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

Why MPs are against media focus on CS nominees' wealth declarations

Eric Mugaa, the nominee for Cabinet Secretary for Water and Irrigation, appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting.

Water CS nominee Eric Mugaa's net worth fascinates MPs

File image of Raila Odinga

Raila reveals what he told Ruto & how ODM was bypassed when naming CS nominees