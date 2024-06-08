The sports category has moved to a new website.


Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

Charles Ouma

The National Assembly Committee on Lands Chairman, Joash Nyamoko noted that Sudi was adversely mentioned by the squatters over alleged grabbing of over 1500 acres of land.

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi
Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi has been summoned by The National Assembly Committee on Lands over alleged grabbing of over 1500 acres of land.

The expansive land in question belongs squatters in Kesses, Uasin Gishu County.

Speaking after a fact-finding mission in which area MP Oscar Sudi’s name was adversely mentioned, National Assembly Committee on Lands chairperson Joash Nyamoko said they have instructed their clerks to summon the area MP.

Joash Nyamoko Nyamache, Member of Parliament for North Mugirango Constituency
Joash Nyamoko Nyamache, Member of Parliament for North Mugirango Constituency Joash Nyamoko Nyamache, Member of Parliament for North Mugirango Constituency Pulse Live Kenya
Nyamoko noted that Sudi was adversely mentioned by the squatters over the alleged grabbing of the land in question and his appearance before the committee will be key in unravelling the truth.

The land in question is also claimed by Moi University that has been farming on the land.

The North Mugirango MP revealed that Moi University had been instructed to halt any farming activities on the disputed piece of land until the matter is resolved.

The committee also instructed the Moi University Vice Chancellor Prof. Isaac Kosgey to stop any farming activities in the land until the issue is resolved.

During the fact-finding mission, the committee met stakeholders, including squatters and Moi university management.

The squatters sought the intervention of the National Assembly after unknown persons who they claimed were trespassers invaded the disputed land.

The squatters who also lay claim to the land noted that the trespassers begun tilling the 1500 acres in 2024 in readiness for planting.

Moi University’s Prof. Kosgey and officials of Ngeria Estate Squatters were in attendance and presented their case to the committee.

Prof. Isaac Sanga Kosgey
Prof. Isaac Sanga Kosgey Prof. Isaac Sanga Kosgey Pulse Live Kenya

Nyamoko strongly cautioned the parties involved against defying instructions issued by the committee, including summons.





