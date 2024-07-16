The sports category has moved to a new website.

Nairobi trembles: Moderate magnitude Earthquake sends ripples across city

Lynet Okumu

Evening Earthquake: Just like what Kenyans have been doing the last couple of weeks, it seems the earth decided to take things literally and 'Anguka Nayo' for real

A view of a damaged apartment following an earthquake offshore, in New Taipei City, Taiwan April 3, 2024.Fabian Hamacher/REUTERS
On the night of Tuesday, July 16, 2024, residents within and outside Nairobi city reported feeling heavy earth tremors, causing a wave of concern and curiosity across the city.

At approximately 8:33 pm, several Nairobians took to social media to share their experiences of the earth-shaking.

According to Earthquakes Monitor and other global seismic tracking sites, a "seismic-like event" with a magnitude of 4.7 was detected near Nairobi.

This sudden tremor caught many off guard, leading to a mix of fear and humour in the reactions from the public.

Earth tremor
The county also experienced an earth tremor in June 2024. On Wednesday, June 5 at approximately 1:21 p.m., residents in and around Nairobi, experienced an unconfirmed seismic event.

According to the Earthquakes Monitor, the quake occurred at a shallow depth of 10 km, meaning it was closer to the surface and likely felt more strongly than deeper quakes.

Based on initial information, the earthquake was probably felt by many people near the epicenter. It likely didn't cause major damage, but items may have fallen off shelves, and windows might have broken.

In Magadi, the shaking was likely light. Kajiado and Ngong might have felt weak shaking. Other places near the epicenter that might have felt very weak shaking include Kikuyu, Narok, Nairobi, Limuru, and Athi River.

Parts of Nairobi experience an earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2
Several users on X expressed their anxiety and shared their immediate thoughts during the tremor.

Some admitted to feeling as though the world was ending, prompting them to consider repentance and turning to faith, albeit briefly due to the quake's quick duration.

Others interpreted the tremor as a sign, suggesting it was a message for the current government to heed the will of the people.

These interpretations, while varied, highlighted the deep connection between natural events and the social and political climate of the time.

An earthquake, or earth tremor, is the shaking of the earth's surface caused by a sudden release of energy in the lithosphere, which generates seismic waves.

The primary difference between an earthquake and a tremor lies in the intensity of the shaking.

Earthquakes can vary greatly in intensity. Some are so weak they go unnoticed, while others are powerful enough to cause significant damage, propelling objects and people into the air, damaging critical infrastructure, and devastating entire cities.

In contrast, earth tremors are generally less intense and often do not cause noticeable damage.

Earth tremor
The recent tremors in Nairobi are part of a pattern of increased seismic activity that has been observed in the region.

While the city is not typically known for frequent earthquakes, these recent events have sparked discussions about the preparedness of Nairobi's infrastructure and its residents for more significant seismic activities.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

