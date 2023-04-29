The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Charles Ouma

Paul Mackenzie's mother, Anastasia Mwele explained why she believes that "they are trying to frame him and arrest him".

A collage image of New Life Prayer Centre and Church's pastor Ezekiel Odero (L) and Paul Mackenzie
A collage image of New Life Prayer Centre and Church's pastor Ezekiel Odero (L) and Paul Mackenzie

Controversial pastor Paul Mackenzie’s mother, Anastasia Mwele has confirmed his relationship with pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life Prayer Centre and Church.

Recommended articles

Mwele told the press on Friday, April 28, that the embattled Mackenzie who has been linked to multiple deaths at his church and claims of cultism was a friend of Pastor Ezekiel Odero and engaged in a business transaction in 2019.

The family added that Mackenzie engaged with Pastor Ezekiel in 2019 he agreed to sell his TV station, Times TV to the latter.

Police maintain that Mackenzie sold the station for Ksh500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have seen pastor Ezekiel once when he came to buy the TV station from my brother," a brother to Mackenzie explained.

On her part, Mackenzie's mother defended her son against all accusations and alleged that the police are trying to frame him.

According to Mwele, Mackenzie stopped preaching in 2019 after his then church was closed down.

She alleged that authorities are keen on pinning the retrieved bodies to his son who according to her, is innocent.

"I am his mother, has he tried to kill me? My son is innocent and what they are doing to him is unfair.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I have never seen my son with any issue, they are trying to frame him and arrest him," the distraught mother explained.

READ: Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

She also wondered how anyone of sound mind can be convinced to fast to death as a pathway to meeting Jesus.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP]
Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 [Photo: AP] Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations

ADVERTISEMENT

TV stations linked to the two clerics have so far been suspended by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).

In a statement released on Friday, April 28, CAK Director General Ezra Chiloba announced that the authority had suspended the operations of the two TV stations, World Evangelism TV linked to Ezekiel Odero and Times TV linked to Paul Mackenzie.

CAK boss, Ezra Chiloba said the two stations had breached broadcasting requirements and hence the need for the cancellation of their license.

"Following an extensive review of content aired by the two stations between January - April 2023, the Authority established that the TV stations violated broadcasting standards requirements and license conditions," Chiloba said.

"The World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations. Similarly, Times TV aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions," Chiloba noted in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two televangelists are under probe following the Shakahola tragedy that has claimed the lives of over 95 people.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Journalists promoted as Standard Media Group reshuffles editorial team [List]

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations, takes swift action

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

Ruto appoints new Chief of Defence to replace General Robert Kibochi

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

ODPP addresses Pastor Mackenzie's alleged plea deal with prosecutors

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

Former CAS Mercy Mwangangi lands gov't job

General Francis Ogolla's biography: Family, education & US fighter jet training

General Francis Ogolla's biography: Family, education & US fighter jet training

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto met former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s sister Kristina-Pratt at State House on Monday, April 24, 2023.

Life of Uhuru's firstborn sister who doesn’t flaunt Kenyatta surname

Miguna Miguna

Governor is busy 'chasing deals & girls' - Miguna goes after Sakaja

Super Metro sacco buses

How Hack Super Metro investors, drivers multiply matatu fleet & dominate routes

Crime scene

Kitengela woman explains why she stabbed daughter multiple times