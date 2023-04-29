Mackenzie has been framed – Family claims, explains link with Ezekiel Odero

Mwele told the press on Friday, April 28, that the embattled Mackenzie who has been linked to multiple deaths at his church and claims of cultism was a friend of Pastor Ezekiel Odero and engaged in a business transaction in 2019.

The family added that Mackenzie engaged with Pastor Ezekiel in 2019 he agreed to sell his TV station, Times TV to the latter.

Police maintain that Mackenzie sold the station for Ksh500,000.

"I have seen pastor Ezekiel once when he came to buy the TV station from my brother," a brother to Mackenzie explained.

On her part, Mackenzie's mother defended her son against all accusations and alleged that the police are trying to frame him.

According to Mwele, Mackenzie stopped preaching in 2019 after his then church was closed down.

She alleged that authorities are keen on pinning the retrieved bodies to his son who according to her, is innocent.

"I am his mother, has he tried to kill me? My son is innocent and what they are doing to him is unfair.

"I have never seen my son with any issue, they are trying to frame him and arrest him," the distraught mother explained.

She also wondered how anyone of sound mind can be convinced to fast to death as a pathway to meeting Jesus.

Pastor Paul Mackenzie Nthenge accompanied by some of his followers during a court appearance in Malindi on April 17, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Chiloba goes after Ezekiel Odero & Paul Mackenzie TV stations

TV stations linked to the two clerics have so far been suspended by the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK).

In a statement released on Friday, April 28, CAK Director General Ezra Chiloba announced that the authority had suspended the operations of the two TV stations, World Evangelism TV linked to Ezekiel Odero and Times TV linked to Paul Mackenzie.

CAK boss, Ezra Chiloba said the two stations had breached broadcasting requirements and hence the need for the cancellation of their license.

"Following an extensive review of content aired by the two stations between January - April 2023, the Authority established that the TV stations violated broadcasting standards requirements and license conditions," Chiloba said.

"The World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations. Similarly, Times TV aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions," Chiloba noted in a statement.

