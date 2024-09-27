The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Denis Mwangi

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has advised all chemists healthcare facilities, professionals, and the general public to immediately halt the distribution, sale, and use of the specified batch.

A person in a chemist
A person in a chemist

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has issued a mandatory recall for a batch of Flomodip (Amlodipine) 5mg tablets, batch number FLD303, manufactured by Medico Remedies Pvt Ltd.

Recommended articles

The recall is triggered by a labeling error that misidentifies the drug's content, posing potential health risks to users.

According to the PPB, the secondary packaging of the affected batch is labeled as Flomodip-5 (Amlodipine), while the primary packaging incorrectly labels the tablets as Flaminopril-5 (Enalapril).

Though both Amlodipine and Enalapril are used to manage high blood pressure and cardiovascular conditions, they belong to different drug classes, work differently in the body, and have unique side effects and indications.

ADVERTISEMENT

This labeling discrepancy can lead to confusion and unintended administration of the incorrect medication, potentially endangering patients who are expecting a specific drug treatment.

READ: List of most popular online pharmacies in Nairobi

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug Flomodip 5mg tablets
Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug Flomodip 5mg tablets Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug Flomodip 5mg tablets Pulse Live Kenya

In response to the recall, the PPB has advised all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, professionals, and the general public to immediately halt the distribution, sale, and use of the specified batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

All stakeholders have been urged to return the product to the nearest healthcare facility or their respective suppliers for proper handling.

The PPB also encouraged the public to report any cases of suspected sub-standard medications or adverse drug reactions through various communication channels.

Amlodipine (Flomodip-5) is primarily used to treat high blood pressure (hypertension) and certain types of chest pain (angina).

It belongs to a class of medications known as calcium channel blockers, which relax the blood vessels, improve blood flow, and reduce the heart's workload, thus lowering blood pressure and preventing chest pain.

Enalapril (incorrectly labeled as Flaminopril-5) is also used to treat high blood pressure, heart failure, and to prevent complications after a heart attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is part of the angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors class, which helps relax blood vessels, making it easier for the heart to pump blood.

A person in a chemist
A person in a chemist Fake Augmentin has a red blister, real Augmentin is purple - Pharmacy and Poisions Board Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

Anne Waiguru's Biography: Education, career, children, net worth & assets

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them

Gachagua allies get protection from arrest after DPP approved charges against them

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Pharmacy and poisons board recalls common blood pressure drug from all chemists, hospitals

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Nairobi Archdiocese dismisses death rumours about Cardinal John Njue

Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

Full list of SHA packages including in-patient, maternity, ICU, cancer & more

Prof Kivutha Kibwana returns to teaching after Daystar University appointment

Prof Kivutha Kibwana returns to teaching after Daystar University appointment

Traffic alert: 9 Major Nairobi roads to be closed on Sunday for major race

Traffic alert: 9 Major Nairobi roads to be closed on Sunday for major race

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

Gachagua speaks after impeachment plans hit high gear

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

MKU launches first private Maritime Academy in Kenya [Photos]

Trending

Morara Kebaso during an interview with Citizen TV news anchor Jeff Koinange

It's not worth it - Morara Kebaso to refund contributions, mulls quitting activism

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Safaricom clarifies Sh104.8B investment in Ministry of Health's digital healthcare plan

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

All we know on impeachment plan: Gachagua’s team details date, movers & end game:

Belgut MP Nelson Koech faced the wrath of Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba during a heated debate on Citizen TV

MP Wamuchomba resorts to Kikuyu language in fiery Citizen TV debate [Video]