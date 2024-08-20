The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

Amos Robi

The inclusion of another medication in the same packaging could pose significant health risks to patients

A close-up image of a Black man's hand holding a small, white pill between his thumb and forefinger, poised to take the medicine The background is so
A close-up image of a Black man's hand holding a small, white pill between his thumb and forefinger, poised to take the medicine The background is so
  • The recall was triggered by complaints indicating a mix-up within the product's packaging
  • Pharmaceutical outlets, and healthcare facilities are directed to cease the distribution, of the affected batch immediately
  • The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is committed to safeguarding the public from substandard or potentially harmful medications

Recommended articles

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the recall of S-Prazo (Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules 40mg) Batch No. SPZ-302, used primarily for the treatment of ulcers and acid-related conditions, following a packaging error that has raised serious concerns.

The PPB's decision to recall the batch was triggered by complaints indicating a mix-up within the product's packaging.

According to the board, some boxes of S-Prazo capsules were found to contain two different types of blister strips.

ADVERTISEMENT

Specifically, S-Prazo capsules were found alongside Donystatin tablets, a combination that could lead to unintended consequences if consumed.

Pharmacy and Poisons Board.
Pharmacy and Poisons Board. Pulse Live Kenya

Esomeprazole, the active ingredient in S-Prazo, is widely used to treat conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), where stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus, and to help manage stomach ulcers.

The inadvertent inclusion of another medication in the same packaging could pose significant health risks to patients, potentially leading to incorrect dosing or adverse reactions.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has directed all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and professionals, as well as the general public, to cease the distribution, sale, and use of the affected batch immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have also called on Kenyans who may have purchased or are currently in possession of S-Prazo from the affected batch to return the product to the nearest healthcare facility or respective supplier.

S Prazo drug
S Prazo drug Pulse Live Kenya

In a public announcement, the PPB emphasised the importance of this recall, stating: “Given the above, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and members of the public are to stop further distribution, sale, or use of the product batch.”

The PPB has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public from substandard or potentially harmful medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

The board has assured Kenyans that they are taking all necessary measures to address the issue and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is dedicated to protecting the public against sub-standard drugs,” the board stated.

A chemist with drugs
A chemist with drugs Kenya Pharmacy and Poisons Board busts 71 chemists in Mombasa selling illegal drugs Pulse Live Kenya

Members of the public are also urged to report any cases of substandard drugs or adverse drug reactions to the nearest healthcare facility or directly to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Salgaa accident: Survivors describe final moments before crash that killed 13 people

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

Acting IG takes drastic action over escape of Kware murders prime suspect

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

I don’t care if you don’t like me - 'Bad Girl' Millie's bold message on self worth

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

Former gov't officer ordered to refund Sh5M salary or serve 8 years in jail

How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

How prime suspect in Kware murders escaped from Gigiri Police Station

Supreme Court suspends ruling on Finance Act 2023, what this means for Kenyans

Supreme Court suspends ruling on Finance Act 2023, what this means for Kenyans

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

13 dead, 36 injured in tragic accident along Nakuru-Eldoret Highway [Photos]

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

Nuru Okanga gets Sh1.3M capital to start business & 3-bedroom house

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Jimi Wanjigi addressing the press alongside his wife Irene Nzisa Wanjigi after a raid at his Muthaiga home

Do you agree with Wanjigi that strength of Kamba ladies makes them the ideal wives?

Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs, Hassan Joho met with the United States Ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman, at the Ministry's headquarters in Nairobi.

Details of Joho's meeting with U.S. Ambassador Meg Whitman

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua speaks at Eldoret State Lodge ahead of the conferment of Eldoret City Status

Umeniwacha kwa mataa lakini ni sawa - Gachagua's remarks to Ruto cracks up crowd

Standard Media Group offices in Nairobi

Standard Media Group's statement after distressing video of staff at company headquarters