Gov't recalls drug used to treat ulcers & H.pylori over packaging mix-up

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) has announced the recall of S-Prazo (Esomeprazole Magnesium Delayed-Release Capsules 40mg) Batch No. SPZ-302, used primarily for the treatment of ulcers and acid-related conditions, following a packaging error that has raised serious concerns.

The PPB's decision to recall the batch was triggered by complaints indicating a mix-up within the product's packaging.

According to the board, some boxes of S-Prazo capsules were found to contain two different types of blister strips.

Specifically, S-Prazo capsules were found alongside Donystatin tablets, a combination that could lead to unintended consequences if consumed.

Esomeprazole, the active ingredient in S-Prazo, is widely used to treat conditions such as gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), where stomach acid backs up into the oesophagus, and to help manage stomach ulcers.

The inadvertent inclusion of another medication in the same packaging could pose significant health risks to patients, potentially leading to incorrect dosing or adverse reactions.

The Pharmacy and Poisons Board has directed all pharmaceutical outlets, healthcare facilities, and professionals, as well as the general public, to cease the distribution, sale, and use of the affected batch immediately.

They have also called on Kenyans who may have purchased or are currently in possession of S-Prazo from the affected batch to return the product to the nearest healthcare facility or respective supplier.

In a public announcement, the PPB emphasised the importance of this recall, stating: “Given the above, healthcare facilities, healthcare professionals, and members of the public are to stop further distribution, sale, or use of the product batch.”

Commitment to public safety

The PPB has reiterated its commitment to safeguarding the public from substandard or potentially harmful medications.

The board has assured Kenyans that they are taking all necessary measures to address the issue and prevent similar occurrences in the future.

“The Pharmacy and Poisons Board is dedicated to protecting the public against sub-standard drugs,” the board stated.

