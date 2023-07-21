Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

In a statement, CS Kindiki said that the police were conducting an operation in the area as part of investigations into the recent protests in Nairobi and other parts of the county.

“Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept.

“Today's operation is part of a broader operation targeting scores of firearm holders who are reasonably suspected to be availing firearms not only for purposes of supporting violent protests but also other illegal activities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

CS Kindiki said that on Wednesday, July 19, a prime suspect was arrested while preparing to distribute a large number of crude weapons to facilitate criminals to inflict violence on the public during the recent protest on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He added that the suspect was found in possession of 14 machetes, 24 swords, 46 rungus, and over 300 sachets of assorted narcotic drugs, including cannabis sativa and cocaine.

“Also found with him, were documents describing the distribution of Sh42M across 11 Counties in Nairobi, Central and Rift Valley regions,” read Kindiki’s statement in part.

ADVERTISEMENT