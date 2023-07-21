ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Denis Mwangi

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki said police are investigating among other issues, an alleged plot to distribute Sh42 million to finance violent protests

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023
Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023

Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki confirmed that there was a raid at three homesteads in Karen, Nairobi on July 21.

Recommended articles

In a statement, CS Kindiki said that the police were conducting an operation in the area as part of investigations into the recent protests in Nairobi and other parts of the county.

Today afternoon, an operation has been going on targeting three homesteads within the Karen area where a total of 23 firearms, some of which are suspected to have been used in illegal activities are kept.

Today's operation is part of a broader operation targeting scores of firearm holders who are reasonably suspected to be availing firearms not only for purposes of supporting violent protests but also other illegal activities,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki
Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

CS Kindiki said that on Wednesday, July 19, a prime suspect was arrested while preparing to distribute a large number of crude weapons to facilitate criminals to inflict violence on the public during the recent protest on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He added that the suspect was found in possession of 14 machetes, 24 swords, 46 rungus, and over 300 sachets of assorted narcotic drugs, including cannabis sativa and cocaine.

READ: 13 ambassadors & high commissioners issue statement on protests in Kenya

Also found with him, were documents describing the distribution of Sh42M across 11 Counties in Nairobi, Central and Rift Valley regions,” read Kindiki’s statement in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cabinet Secretary stated that security intelligence information had established that some of the weapons, including firearms and crude weapons which have been used to fuel violence during violent riots that have been experienced in the Country in the past few weeks are supplied by a wide network of civilian firearm holders and leaders of known criminal gangs.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Interior CS Kindiki confirms raid on 3 homes in Karen

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Uhuru speaks on being targeted by Ruto & why he rushed to son's home in Karen [Video]

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Kilifi Chief Officer's husband uncovers househelp's motive for stabbing her

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Ruto addresses 'Zakayo' nickname & cracks up crowd [Video]

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

Wife overjoyed after husband who fled in 1993 during prayers returns home

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino's Day in court on Maandamano Day 3

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino's Day in court on Maandamano Day 3

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Nairobi County announces mass recruitment of 1,000 Kenyans for Sh20K jobs

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

Maina Njenga’s lawyer reveals details of his arrest & detention in Kirinyaga

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

LIVE BLOG: Babu Owino transferred to undisclosed location

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

LIVE BLOG: Raila announces end of Wednesday Maandamano, protests to resume on Thursday

Ambassador Kamau Macharia, Kanze Dena and Kinuthia Mbugua

Trusted aides Uhuru Kenyatta retained after taking up envoy role

Car involved in an accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Fatal accident involving 20 vehicles claims lives on Nairobi-Nakuru highway