Police recover butcher knife & hatchet from 2 Nigerians in Rita Waeni murder probe

The suspects were found to be living in Kenya illegally, with Opia's passport expired, and Asbor lacking travel documents.

Police recovered a hatchet, a butcher knife, and other items from the house where the suspects were arrested.

William Ovie Opia and Johnbull Asbor arrested in connection with the murder of Rita Waeni in Kasarani, Kenya. Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Detectives also seized six mobile phones, three laptop computers, mobile phone SIM cards, as well as a Kenyan identity card.

According to the police, one of the suspects said he bought the hatchet online for his protection.

Investigators believe that Opia purchased a hatchet from the same online vendor that sold the same weapon to the murder suspect who is still at large.

The suspects are being held for eight days to allow for further investigations. They will remain in custody until January 31, 2024.

The case is being investigated as a murder, and the police are treating the suspects as flight risks due to their lack of a fixed place of abode and proper travel documents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, DCI forensic scientists are trying to identify a human head discovered at Kiambaa Dam, not very far from where the two suspects were arrested.

Detectives believe that the severed head could belong to Rita Waeni, whose dismembered body was discovered in a rented apartment in Roysambu, with the head missing.

DCI probes a human head that was discovered at Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu Pulse Live Kenya

Other than the head, authorities also recovered various items, including a mobile phone.