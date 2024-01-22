Latest updates on human head discovered at Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu

The shocking discovery, which occurred on Sunday, January 21, followed a tip-off from vigilant members of the public.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) forensic experts were promptly engaged to assess the situation and collect crucial evidence.

Other than the head, authorities also recovered various items, including a mobile phone.

Security officers noted a stone within the bag, suggesting a deliberate effort to submerge it, pointing towards a sinister intent by the perpetrator.

DCI probes a human head that was discovered at Kiambaa Dam in Kiambu Pulse Live Kenya

According to the latest updates from the Kiambaa Police Commander, the severed head is currently at City Mortuary for thorough forensic investigations.

Detectives hope to determine whether the head belongs to Rita Waeni, whose dismembered body was previously discovered at an apartment in Royasambu, Nairobi a week ago.

“We have a human head believed to be that of the slain woman but we will say more after probe,” another officer disclosed to the media.

Rita's family, in a statement, revealed that her abductors had demanded a ransom of Sh500,000 for her release.

Dr. Johansen Oduor, the Chief Government Pathologist, expressed shock over the gruesome killing, highlighting the unprecedented nature of the case in his forensic career.

Oduor disclosed that the perpetrator had attempted to remove Rita's fingernails, suggesting an effort to conceal potential DNA evidence.

He stated, "The killer tried to extract her fingernails for reasons which I may not be able to know, and as a scientist when we see this, we think that the person was trying to hide evidence so that we are unable to get his DNA from his victim."

Rita Waeni Pulse Live Kenya

The alarming rise in cases involving the deaths of women in Kenya has sparked widespread outrage and concern across various groups, including women's rights organizations, civil societies, and human rights groups.