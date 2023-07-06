Police take swift action on 3 managers after female employees were forced to undress

It is reported that the female employees were compelled to strip completely by a manager who aimed to identify the person responsible for improperly disposing of a sanitary towel.

The individuals who were arrested include the Quality Assurance Manager, the Human Resource Manager, and an HR assistant from the facility.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

During the incident, several female employees were forced to undress when a used sanitary towel was discovered in an inappropriate disposal bin.

Investigations are being conducted by the Gender office at Tigoni Police Station.

In a statement, the company said the incident was regrettable and the suspects were suspended.

"As senior leaders of Brown’s, we were deeply saddened to learn that an incident involving women’s health occurred at our facility recently. As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, the individuals involved were suspended pending the Company’s investigation," the statement read in part.

The company reiterated that Brown’s is a women-led business and works hard to provide a working environment that is safe for all employees.

"The company is engaging a third-party HR company to conduct an independent investigation of the matter and allow all employees a chance to discuss the matter with an external party in a safe and private matter.

"We are further engaging a women’s health expert to help sensitize staff, improve communication, and strengthen our existing policies and procedures," the statement concluded.

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who initially made the incident public, received a distress call regarding the matter on Monday night.

"I was informed about an incident at Brown Cheese Company in Limuru where the Quality Assurance Manager found a sanitary towel in the wrong bin," Orwoba shared on her social media platforms.

"Allegedly, the manager gathered all the female team members and instructed them to undress in order to identify those who were menstruating, intending to punish them for placing the towel in that bin," she added.

She further expressed her disappointment that the situation had escalated despite her intervention earlier in the day.

"It is regrettable that the situation at Brownscheese Company in Limuru has escalated despite my office's involvement this morning," she added.

