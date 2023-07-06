The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Police take swift action on 3 managers after female employees were forced to undress

Denis Mwangi

Three high-ranking executives from Brown Cheese Company were arrested after an incident involving forced undressing of female employees.

A police vehicle at the scene of crime
A police vehicle at the scene of crime

Three executives in senior positions at Brown Cheese Company Limited in Limuru were taken into custody on Thursday, July 6, after being linked to an incident where female employees were allegedly coerced into removing their clothes while at work.

Recommended articles

It is reported that the female employees were compelled to strip completely by a manager who aimed to identify the person responsible for improperly disposing of a sanitary towel.

The individuals who were arrested include the Quality Assurance Manager, the Human Resource Manager, and an HR assistant from the facility.

They are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT
Browns Cheese Factory
Browns Cheese Factory Browns Cheese Factory Pulse Live Kenya

During the incident, several female employees were forced to undress when a used sanitary towel was discovered in an inappropriate disposal bin.

Investigations are being conducted by the Gender office at Tigoni Police Station.

In a statement, the company said the incident was regrettable and the suspects were suspended.

READ: Common menstrual disorders every woman needs to know

ADVERTISEMENT

"As senior leaders of Brown’s, we were deeply saddened to learn that an incident involving women’s health occurred at our facility recently. As soon as the matter was brought to our attention, the individuals involved were suspended pending the Company’s investigation," the statement read in part.

The company reiterated that Brown’s is a women-led business and works hard to provide a working environment that is safe for all employees.

"The company is engaging a third-party HR company to conduct an independent investigation of the matter and allow all employees a chance to discuss the matter with an external party in a safe and private matter.

"We are further engaging a women’s health expert to help sensitize staff, improve communication, and strengthen our existing policies and procedures," the statement concluded.

Senator Gloria Orwoba, who initially made the incident public, received a distress call regarding the matter on Monday night.

ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Gloria Orwoba
Senator Gloria Orwoba Pulse Live Kenya

"I was informed about an incident at Brown Cheese Company in Limuru where the Quality Assurance Manager found a sanitary towel in the wrong bin," Orwoba shared on her social media platforms.

"Allegedly, the manager gathered all the female team members and instructed them to undress in order to identify those who were menstruating, intending to punish them for placing the towel in that bin," she added.

She further expressed her disappointment that the situation had escalated despite her intervention earlier in the day.

"It is regrettable that the situation at Brownscheese Company in Limuru has escalated despite my office's involvement this morning," she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is essential for all institutions to adopt the MHM Policy in Kenya for the benefit of all stakeholders."

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Police take swift action on 3 managers after female employees were forced to undress

Police take swift action on 3 managers after female employees were forced to undress

Suspect drops bombshell confession over Tom Osinde's murder

Suspect drops bombshell confession over Tom Osinde's murder

CS Kindiki suspends joint project with Somalia [Video]

CS Kindiki suspends joint project with Somalia [Video]

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

Jalang'o escalates rebellion against Raila

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

UDA MP Nimrod Mbai arrested

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

Twitter's rival app 'Threads' launches this week, Apple users can pre-order

How to apply for 20,000 TSC internship vacancies paying upto Sh20K

How to apply for 20,000 TSC internship vacancies paying upto Sh20K

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Murkomen announces compulsory installation of cameras in matatus & school Buses

Pulse Sports

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving a left-handed race car for the 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Why Judiciary has demanded Citizen TV to withdraw report on CAS' swearing in

Matatu driver clings on policewoman to escape wrath of boda boda riders

Nairobi matatu driver clings onto policewoman after accident [Video]

Peter Otieno, a driver who escaped death during the tragic accident at Londiani, Kericho county on Friday, June 30, 2023

Londiani crash: Driver involved in accident recounts how he escaped unhurt

Kamulu socialite Rachael Kanini 'Kaniss'

Police reveal details of how kidnappers lured Kenyan socialite to death