Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Volume IV of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results indicates that the community has 8.14 million people.

Following closely are the Luhya and Kalenjin tribes, each boasting populations in the millions, underscoring their significant roles in Kenyan society both in numbers and in cultural influence.

The Luo and Kamba tribes also hold substantial numbers, with populations exceeding 4 and 5 million respectively.

These groups traditionally inhabit regions that are pivotal to the Kenyan economy, especially in agriculture and fishing industries.

On the other end of the spectrum, smaller tribes such as the El Molo, Konso, and the unique Dahalo people, each with populations below a thousand, highlight the precarious situation of Kenya's minor ethnic groups.

Small-scale traders at CBD Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Their smaller numbers reflect the challenges they face in maintaining their cultural heritage and identity amidst the rapid modernization and development of the country.

