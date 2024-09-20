The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Amos Robi

According to the report, the Kikuyu tribe remains the largest ethnic group in Kenya, numbering over 8 million people

An image of Nairobi CBD Photo by Ninara
An image of Nairobi CBD Photo by Ninara

Kikuyu community are the most populous in Kenya, census results have indicated.

Recommended articles

Volume IV of the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census results indicates that the community has 8.14 million people.

Following closely are the Luhya and Kalenjin tribes, each boasting populations in the millions, underscoring their significant roles in Kenyan society both in numbers and in cultural influence.

The Luo and Kamba tribes also hold substantial numbers, with populations exceeding 4 and 5 million respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

These groups traditionally inhabit regions that are pivotal to the Kenyan economy, especially in agriculture and fishing industries.

On the other end of the spectrum, smaller tribes such as the El Molo, Konso, and the unique Dahalo people, each with populations below a thousand, highlight the precarious situation of Kenya's minor ethnic groups.

Small-scale traders at CBD Nairobi
Small-scale traders at CBD Nairobi Small-scale traders at CBD Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 5 shared aspects that make Kuria and Kisii communities easy to confuse

Their smaller numbers reflect the challenges they face in maintaining their cultural heritage and identity amidst the rapid modernization and development of the country.

ADVERTISEMENT
Tribe Population
Kikuyu 8,148,668
Luhya 6,823,842
Kalenjin 6,358,113
Luo 5,066,966
Kamba 4,663,910
Somali 2,780,502
Kisii 2,703,325
Mijikenda 2,488,691
Meru 1,975,869
Maasai 1,189,522
Turkana 1,016,174
Teso 417,670
Embu 404,801
Taita 344,415
Samburu 333,471
Kuria 313,854
Borana 276,236
Tharaka 220,015
Mbeere 195,250
Orma 183,023
Suba 157,787
Gabra 141,200
Pokomo 112,075
Rendile 96,313
Bajuni 91,422
Kenyan Arabs 59,021
Swahili 56,074
Kenyan Asians 47,555
Burji 36,938
Njemps 32,949
Sakuye 27,006
Taveta 26,590
Dorobo 23,171
Walwana 21,774
Nubi 21,319
Aweer 20,103
Dasenach 19,337
Makonde 3,764
Wayyu 3,761
Kenyan European 1,738
Konso 1,299
El Molo 1,104
Gosha 685
Kenyan American 596
Dahalo 575
Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Population of tribes in Kenya from highest to lowest - KNBS report

Moi's grandson Collins Kibet jailed for contempt of court

Moi's grandson Collins Kibet jailed for contempt of court

Understanding Oath of Secrecy taken by new IG Douglas Kanja, what it means

Understanding Oath of Secrecy taken by new IG Douglas Kanja, what it means

Plane goes down at Nairobi National Park

Plane goes down at Nairobi National Park

Ending intimate partner violence in Kenya: How legal and social reforms can save lives

Ending intimate partner violence in Kenya: How legal and social reforms can save lives

Kasmuel McOure defence after backlash over photos with UDA's Silvanus Osoro

Kasmuel McOure defence after backlash over photos with UDA's Silvanus Osoro

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

List of counties to experience day-long power outages - Kenya Power

Senator Karen Nyamu proposes deployment of safety officers in schools

Senator Karen Nyamu proposes deployment of safety officers in schools

All eyes on new police IG as Masengeli now battles 6-month sentence in court

All eyes on new police IG as Masengeli now battles 6-month sentence in court

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI generated image showing two black men exchanging a briefcase in an office

Senior NIS officer found with unexplained millions in his bank accounts sacked

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

Gachagua threatens to spill the beans after 48 Mt Kenya MPs endorsed CS Kindiki

US ambassador to Kenya Meg Whitman

US warns of terror threat in Kenya, issues travel advisory

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

Police officer on the run as fight over barmaid turns tragic in love triangle