Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Sonko recently claimed politicians from the region frustrated his efforts to accord help to the young one who was a victim of kidnap and torture.

The former governor said he had found a clinic in China that could help baby Sagini, however, it had proved difficult to even get him to Nairobi.

“We have been trying to reach out to the family of Baby Sagini to take him to a private hospital in Nairobi in vain.

"We had contacted a Chinese eye facility; Dennis Lam Eye Hospital which conducts successful eye implants and linked us with a Kenyan hospital to take the boy for a check-up and report but we have failed to get him,” he said.

George Morara the lawyer representing baby Sagini said no one had stopped the former county boss from offering help to the baby.

Morara said all the governor needed to do was follow due process as Sagini was now under the protection of the state.

“At the moment, the government is the custodian of the baby because of the serious security breach he has suffered. Sonko needs to understand that there are laws and procedures to be followed before Baby Sagini is handed over to anyone wishing to help him,” Sagini told the Nation.

Morara further called for the respect of baby Sagini’s privacy and urged those with intentions of helping the baby to follow the proper channels.

