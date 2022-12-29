ADVERTISEMENT
Lawyer reveals reason Sonko was barred from helping Baby Sagini

Amos Robi

Sonko offered to help baby Sagini get assistance from a facility in China but was barred from accessing the baby

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

The lawyer representing baby Junior Sagini has shed light on why former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko has been barred from helping the 3 three-year-old get eye transplants in China.

Sonko recently claimed politicians from the region frustrated his efforts to accord help to the young one who was a victim of kidnap and torture.

The former governor said he had found a clinic in China that could help baby Sagini, however, it had proved difficult to even get him to Nairobi.

We have been trying to reach out to the family of Baby Sagini to take him to a private hospital in Nairobi in vain.

"We had contacted a Chinese eye facility; Dennis Lam Eye Hospital which conducts successful eye implants and linked us with a Kenyan hospital to take the boy for a check-up and report but we have failed to get him,” he said.

Mike Sonko
Mike Sonko

READ: Governor Arati comes to aid of tortured Kisii boy, makes promise

George Morara the lawyer representing baby Sagini said no one had stopped the former county boss from offering help to the baby.

Morara said all the governor needed to do was follow due process as Sagini was now under the protection of the state.

“At the moment, the government is the custodian of the baby because of the serious security breach he has suffered. Sonko needs to understand that there are laws and procedures to be followed before Baby Sagini is handed over to anyone wishing to help him,” Sagini told the Nation.

Morara further called for the respect of baby Sagini’s privacy and urged those with intentions of helping the baby to follow the proper channels.

Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County
Three suspects in custody over incident involving 3-year-old Junior Sagini in Kisii County Pulse Live Kenya

READ: DCI detectives arrest main suspect in torture of Baby Sagini

Preliminary investigations indicate that baby Sagini could be a victim of an ongoing land dispute. According to the baby's grandmother, her son and her daughter-in-law wanted Junior dead to bar him from inheriting communal land once his sickly stepfather passed on, given that Junior is the sole heir.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

