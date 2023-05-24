Museveni issues demands to Kenya in 18-page Executive Order

The 18-page document was authored on May 19, but shared on May 24, in which President Museveni threatened to expel Kenyan Turkana's community and their cattle for good.

In the order, the Ugandan head of state accused bandits from Kenya of killing three geologists, an officer and a soldier who were guarding them.

President Yoweri Museveni Pulse

He demanded that Kenyan government hands over the suspected killers of the Ugandan geologists.

"I now direct that this Turkana nonsense, must stop. Hence, the following steps must be taken: The Turkana must never come to Uganda with guns. Anybody who does so, must be arrested and charged with terrorism by a Court Martial.

"The killers of the Geologists, must be handed to us for trial for murder. The guns were handed back to the Government of Uganda, but not the killers," said an agitated Museveni in the 18-page document.

President Museveni also demanded full compensation of the affected Ugandan communities following the attacks.

"The price of the kukaraba cannot be the traditional one, of a few cows. It must be adjusted to the full value of what the deceased would have contributed in his/her life, which life was cut-short by those criminals," Museveni said.

Additionally, the Ugandan head of state said the engagments should be done through the co-ordination of the Governments of Kenya and Uganda.

He estimated that the number of cattle stolen from Uganda communities was 2,245.

President William Ruto chats with President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda at Mubende State lodge in Uganda Pulse Live Kenya

"Here, caution should be exercised because our own people could be exaggerating the numbers. In order to ease the task of cattle identification, the Kenya Government and Uganda Government should co-ordinate on cattle-branding to show district and sub-county of the respective cattle populations," he said.

"If, however, the issue of the guns illegally entering Uganda, the hand- over of the criminals who killed our Geologists or the use of traditional justice and return of the stolen cattle, are not resolved, I will have no alternative but to expel all the Kenyan Turkanas and their cattle and they will never," read the Executive Order in part.