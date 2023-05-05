The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto appoints professionals to investigate Shakahola mass deaths

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto has appoined a team of eminent persons to investigate the Shakahola massacre comprising senior lawyers, preachers, doctors and other professionals.

President William Ruto speaks during the launch of the IOM Report on the Status of Migration in East and the Horn of Africa at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2023
President William Ruto speaks during the launch of the IOM Report on the Status of Migration in East and the Horn of Africa at KICC, Nairobi on May 2, 2023

President William Ruto, has appointed a commission of inquiry to investigate the Shakahola tragedy, in which members of the Good News International Church in Kilifi County were subjected to torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, and mass deaths.

Recommended articles

In a gazette notice on Friday, May 5, President Ruto noted that the scale of the tragedy and the depravity of the actions committed against fellow citizens shocked the consciousness of the nation.

The commission of inquiry, appointed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act (Cap. 102), will be chaired by Hon. Lady Justice Jessie W. Lesiit, and will include;

  1. Lady Justice (Rtd.) Mary Muhanji Kasango,
  2. Eric Gumbo
  3. Bishop Catherine Mutua
  4. Dr Jonathan Lodompui
  5. Dr Frank Njenga
  6. Wanyama Musiambu
  7. Albert Musasia.
ADVERTISEMENT
High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit
High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit High Court Judge Jessie Lesiit Pulse Live Kenya

The Joint Secretaries of the commission will be Oliver Kipchumba Karori and Rachel Maina, while Kioko Kilukumi will serve as Lead Counsel, with Vivian Janet Nyambeki and Bahati Mwamuye as Assisting Counsel.

READ: Rescued woman begs to return to Shakahola & proceed with fast

The mandate of the commission of inquiry will be to investigate the deaths, torture, inhumane and degrading treatment of members and other persons linked to the Good News International Church in Kilifi County, establish the circumstances under which these incidents occurred, and identify the persons and organizations who bear the greatest responsibility for the Shakahola tragedy.

The commission will also recommend specific actions that should be taken against them, including admonition, regulatory actions, reparations, or recommendation for criminal investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, the commission will inquire into the legal, institutional, administrative, security, and intelligence lapses that may have contributed to the occurrence of the Shakahola tragedy.

READ: Is your pastor leading a cult? Watch out for these 4 signs

It will recommend legal, administrative, or other forms of accountability action against any public official whose actions or omissions are established to have willfully or negligently contributed to the occurrence of the tragedy.

The commission will also inquire into the factors that lead to the rise of that particular religious extremist institution, as well as the factors that give rise to such religious extremist institutions, cults, or occultist groups, and other formations that foster negative religion-based activities generally.

The commission will recommend legal, administrative, institutional, and regulatory reforms aimed at preventing the occurrence of future situations of deaths or gross violations of the rights and welfare of persons by religious extremist institutions, cults, or occultist groups, and other formations that foster negative religion-based activities.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commission will hold public hearings and may hold private hearings if necessary. It will summon any person concerned to testify on oath and to produce any books or documents that the commission of inquiry may require.

The commission will prepare and submit a report and its recommendations to the President within six (6) months from the date hereof.

Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county
Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county Police officers retrieve bodies at Shakahola Forest in Kilifi county Pulse Live Kenya

The appointment of the commission of inquiry underscores the gravity of the Shakahola tragedy and the need for urgent action to prevent such incidents from happening again in Kenya.

The commission's recommendations are expected to inform legal, institutional, and regulatory reforms aimed at addressing the root causes of religious extremism and preventing the occurrence of similar incidents in the future.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto appoints professionals to investigate Shakahola mass deaths

Ruto appoints professionals to investigate Shakahola mass deaths

Gachagua: I am happy that Sh100 bhang is now going for Sh400 [Video]

Gachagua: I am happy that Sh100 bhang is now going for Sh400 [Video]

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Dedan Kimathi's widow Mukami Kimathi dies

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Pastor Ezekiel's followers break into celebration after his release [Video]

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Finance Bill 2023: Kenyans to contribute 3% of salaries to national housing fund

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Pilots conduct daring rescue for driver trapped in floods for 6 hrs [Video]

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Gachagua's PS chased away from KICC meeting as MCAs demand pay rise

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Ezekiel Odero battles gov't to re-open his church & TV station

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Explainer: Ruto's new university funding model & how it affects students

Pulse Sports

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Atsu’s body to be brought home for burial - Ghana Embassy

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

Sad news: Christian Atsu found dead in Turkey

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief of Defence General Francis Ogolla

General Francis Ogolla's Biography: Family, education, US fighter jet training

New Life Prayer Centre and Church Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife, Sarah Odero

Pastor Ezekiel Odero's wife surfaces with message to followers, gives way forward

Defence CS Aden Duale

Ministry of Defence announces 245 civilian jobs [How to Apply]

Pastor Ezekiel Odero was arraigned in court on April 28, 2023

Why police want Pastor Ezekiel locked up for 1 month