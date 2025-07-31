Shannon Sharpe, Pro American Football Hall of Famer and podcast host, has responded to news of his release from ESPN just one week after settling a civil case out of court.

Media transition from NFL

Shannon Sharpe enjoyed a 14-year NFL career with the Denver Broncos and Baltimore Ravens, winning three Super Bowls, the sport's most prestigious trophy.

Shannon Sharpe as an active player in 1994

Inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011, he transitioned to broadcasting, joining CBS Sports’ 'The NFL Today' in 2004 and Fox Sports 1’s 'Undisputed' in 2016.

In September 2023, Sharpe became a permanent analyst on ESPN’s debate programme 'First Take,' signing a multiyear contract extension in early 2024.

Lawsuit and leave of absence

On April 20, 2025 a civil lawsuit was filed in Clark County, Nevada by a woman seeking USD50million in damages.

Shannon Sharpe

The complaint alleged assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress by Sharpe during their relationship.

Sharpe denied the allegations as false and disruptive. Two days later he announced a temporary leave of absence from 'First Take' pending resolution of the legal matter.

Settlement and ESPN’s decision

Shannon Sharpe

The lawsuit was settled out of court on July 18, 2025.

Financial terms were not disclosed and neither party admitted wrongdoing.

However, within days of the settlement ESPN informed Sharpe that he would not return to the network.

His last on-air appearance was in April 2025.

News outlets reported that Sharpe would not be brought back following the settlement and that the network’s decision was final.

Sharpe’s response

Shortly after the lawsuit was filed in April 2025, Sharpe released a video on his social channels denying the allegations as false and disruptive and describing them as an attempted shakedown.

He asserted there had been no wrongdoing and said he looked forward to clearing his name.

Shannon Sharpe on the set of 'Nightcap with Unc and Ocho'

On July 30, 2025, in the first episode of his 'Nightcap with Unc and Ocho' podcast since the settlement, Sharpe confirmed he had learned of ESPN’s decision earlier in the week.

He thanked the network for the opportunity, said he was at peace with their choice, and apologised to his brother Sterling Sharpe for the timing of the announcement overshadowing Sterling’s induction into the NFL Hall of Fame.

Sharpe’s ongoing ventures

Outside of ESPN Sharpe continues to host two podcasts: 'Club Shay Shay' and 'Nightcap with Unc and Ocho' co-hosted by Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson.